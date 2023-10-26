MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Praggnanandhaa held by Aryan Chopra, Gukesh draws with Mamedov

Playing the black side of a Slav defence against someone who is, by consent, one of the best talents in the world, Chopra fought valiantly and held on to his own in a finely-paced game.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 11:44 IST , Isle of Man (UK) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
R. Praggnanandhaa in action.
R. Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

R. Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Grandmaster and World Cup silver medallist R. Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by compatriot Aryan Chopra, while D. Gukesh signed peace out of a theoretical opening against Rauf Mamedov of Azerbaijan in the first round of the FIDE Grand Swiss that got underway here.

Chopra is another young Grandmaster who hails from Delhi and is trying to make a mark in the international circuit.

Playing the black side of a Slav defence against someone who is, by consent, one of the best talents in the world, Chopra fought valiantly and held on to his own in a finely-paced game.

Praggnanandhaa traded queens early in the opening, dented the black’s pawn structure a bit, and even stood slightly better for quite some time.

However, the position was always closer to a draw, and a flurry of exchanges led to an equal, opposite-coloured Bishops endgame. The game was drawn after just 33 moves.

Gukesh never got a chance against Mamedov who is known as a theoretician.

Playing the black side of a Sicilian Scheveningen, the Indian Grandmaster went for the Scheveningen setup and Mamedov went for an old variation that is solid in nature.

Against strong players, it is not easy to win with black if they are not trying to win as white, is the mantra that goes around and that was the true case for Gukesh as, after a mere 23 moves, the players repeated the position and signed peace.

Meanwhile, top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States scored a victory with black pieces against Ivan Saric of Croatia, showcasing some fine understanding of a lesser-known opening system. Saric sacrificed a rook for a knight in the early middle game but never got enough compensation.

Arjun Erigaisi came up with a splendid show to beat Frederik Svane of Germany. Arjun was simply on a roll with white in a Queen’s Gambit declined game and annihilated the opponent’s defence with a timely exchange sacrifice to win in 37 moves.

In the women’s event being held simultaneously, Savitha Shree came up with strong resistance to beat Marsel Efroimski of Israel.

Related Topics

R. Pragnanandhaa /

Aryan Chopra /

D Gukesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 124/7 (27); England middle order collapses - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi’s Argentina tops FIFA Rankings, Brazil third, Portugal climbs two spots
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ronaldo to Haaland: Who has scored the highest number of goals in 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan in opener as Indian Colts look to defend title in Malaysia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India sixth with 18 gold; China on top with 336 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Praggnanandhaa held by Aryan Chopra, Gukesh draws with Mamedov
    PTI
  2. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh to spearhead Indian challenge in FIDE Grand Swiss chess tournament
    PTI
  3. Vaishali completes final GM norm in Qatar Masters, closes in to become a Grandmaster
    Team Sportstar
  4. Karthikeyan Murali becomes third Indian to defeat Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess: TNSCA set to host 50 IM norm closed circuit tournaments in a year, schedule for first 10 announced
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 124/7 (27); England middle order collapses - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi’s Argentina tops FIFA Rankings, Brazil third, Portugal climbs two spots
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ronaldo to Haaland: Who has scored the highest number of goals in 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan in opener as Indian Colts look to defend title in Malaysia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India sixth with 18 gold; China on top with 336 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment