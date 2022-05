Sharjah Masters chess tournament: Abhijeet stops Raunak, shares lead

Abhijeet Gupta outplayed Raunak Sadhwani in 40 moves to stretch his all-win sequence and shared the lead with Azerbaijan's Misratdin Iskandarov after three rounds of the $60,000 Sharjah Masters chess tournament on Monday.

Eight players are at 2.5 points, half-a-point ahead of the group that includes eight Indians - Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh, S. L. Narayanan, S. P. Sethuraman, Aryan Chopra, Aravindh Chithambaram, Raunak and Surya Shekhar Ganguly.

The results (involving Indians)

Third round: Raunak Sadhwani (2) lost to Abhijeet Gupta (3); Abhimanyu Puranik (1.5) lost to Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Rou, 2.5); Haik Martirosyan (Arm, 2) drew with S P. Sethuraman (2); Aryan Chopra (2) drew with Nijat Abasov (Aze, 2); Aravindh Chithambaram (2) drew with Pavel Ponkratov (FIDE, 2); Mohammad Muradli (Aze, 2.5) bt B. Adhiban (1.5); S. L. Narayanan (2) bt Meruert Kamalidenova (Kaz, 1.5); Denis Kadric (B&H) lost to Arjun Erigaisi (2); D. Gukesh (2) bt Aydin Suleymanli (Aze, 1); Sankalp Gupta (1.5) drew with Jules Moussard (Fra, 1.5); Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2) bt Oliver Dimakiling (Phi, 1); Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 1) drew with Nihal Sarin (1); Aditya Mittal (0.5) lost to Mert Erdogdu (Tur, 1.5).

Second round: Adhiban drew with Salem Saleh (UAE); Sethuraman drew with Alexey Sarana (FIDE); Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Rou) drew with Aryan; Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) bt Gukesh; Abhijeet bt Shant Sargsyan (Arm); Nijat Abasov (Aze) drew with Abhimanyu; Maksim Chigaev (FIDE) drew with Aravindh; Omran Al Hosani (UAE) lost to Raunak; Arjun drew with Lucas van Foreest (Ned); Emre Can (Tur) drew with Narayanan; Nihal lost to Mahammad Muradli (Aze); Pavel Ponkratov (FIDE) bt Aditya; Fabian Baenziger (Sui) drew with Ganguly; Sankalp bt Khumoyun Begmuratov (Uzb).