MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel, Alireza shines in Superbet Classic chess

Praggnanandhaa tried his hand against the ever-solid Nimzo Indian defense. But it was an off day for the Indian who was confidently breached by the Romanian.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 16:20 IST , Bucharest - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by lowest ranked Deac Bogdan-Daniel.
FILE PHOTO: R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by lowest ranked Deac Bogdan-Daniel. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by lowest ranked Deac Bogdan-Daniel. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by lowest ranked Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania in the sixth round of the Superbet Classic tournament, a part of the grand chess tour here.

Iranian-French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja shined with his moves against Wesley So of the United States.

With the World Championship on his mind, India’s D Gukesh seemed to keep in reserve his real weapons and signed for peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

Praggnanandhaa tried his hand against the ever-solid Nimzo Indian defense. But it was an off day for the Indian who was confidently breached by the Romanian.

Bogdan-Daniel matched Praggnanandhaa move for move and the game was drawn through repetition after 38 moves.

Also read | Neeraj Chopra clarifies non-participation in Paris Diamond League, says it wasn’t part of his calendar

It was not so easy for Gukesh as well as he seemed to withheld his true preparation for the World Championship match against Ding Liren, scheduled in November this year in Singapore.

Alireza stole the show on a dull day in the grand chess tour. He was at his best and crawled back with his second win of the tournament to be in striking distance of tournament leader Fabio Caruana of the United States.

With just three rounds remaining in the USD 350000 prize money tournament, Caruna seems to be sitting pretty at the top, with three aspirants in Gukesh Praggnanandhaa and Alireza in pursuit.

Results after round 6: R Praggnaanandhaa (IND, 3.5) drew with Deac Bogdan-Daniel (ROM, 2); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA, 3) drew with D Gukesh (IND, 3.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4) drew with Ian Nepomnichtchi (FID, 3); Alireza Firouzja (FRA, 3.5) beat Wesley So (USA, 2).

Related stories

Related Topics

R. Praggnanandhaa /

D Gukesh /

Alireza Firouzja

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Murray to team up with Raducanu in mixed doubles
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Deepika Kumari remains positive ahead of her fourth Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel, Alireza shines in Superbet Classic chess
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel, Alireza shines in Superbet Classic chess
    PTI
  2. Superbet Classic Chess: Praggnanandhaa to take on Bogdan-Daniel; Gukesh up against Vachier-Lagrave
    PTI
  3. Singapore to host 2024 FIDE World Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren
    Team Sportstar
  4. Superbet Classic Chess: Praggnanandhaa lets Gukesh off the hook on a day of draws
    PTI
  5. Superbet Classic Chess: Gukesh draws with Nepomniachtchi, Pragg shares point with Vachier-Lagrave
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Murray to team up with Raducanu in mixed doubles
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Deepika Kumari remains positive ahead of her fourth Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel, Alireza shines in Superbet Classic chess
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment