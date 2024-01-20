Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh wins again, shares third spot with Pragg, two others

D. Gukesh produced another gritty performance to nail local hope Jorden van Foreest in 45 moves for his second straight victory that placed him in the joint third spot after six rounds of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Friday.
After Gukesh encashed on the two-pawn advantage to reach 3.5 points, he found himself in the company of compatriot R. Praggnanandhaa, World champion Ding Liren (China) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan).
Anish Giri (4.5) stayed ahead of the pack, followed by a victorious Alireza Firouzja (4).
In the Challengers section, D. Harika scored over Belgium’s Stefan Beukema to reach 2.5 points. However, Leon Mendonca (3) and last-placed Divya Deshmukh (1.5) lost.
The results (sixth round):
