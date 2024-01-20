MagazineBuy Print

Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh wins again, shares third spot with Pragg, two others

D. Gukesh produced another gritty performance to nail local hope Jorden van Foreest in 45 moves for his second straight victory that placed him in the joint third spot after six rounds of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 19:55 IST , Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
D. Gukesh produced another gritty performance to nail Jorden van Foreest in 45 moves.
D. Gukesh produced another gritty performance to nail Jorden van Foreest in 45 moves. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

D. Gukesh produced another gritty performance to nail Jorden van Foreest in 45 moves. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

D. Gukesh produced another gritty performance to nail local hope Jorden van Foreest in 45 moves for his second straight victory that placed him in the joint third spot after six rounds of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Friday.

After Gukesh encashed on the two-pawn advantage to reach 3.5 points, he found himself in the company of compatriot R. Praggnanandhaa, World champion Ding Liren (China) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan).

Anish Giri (4.5) stayed ahead of the pack, followed by a victorious Alireza Firouzja (4).

In the Challengers section, D. Harika scored over Belgium’s Stefan Beukema to reach 2.5 points. However, Leon Mendonca (3) and last-placed Divya Deshmukh (1.5) lost.

The results (sixth round):
Masters
Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2) lost to D. Gukesh (3.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (3) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa (3.5); Ju Wenjun (Chn, 2.5) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (3); Anish Giri (Ned, 4) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 1.5); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 4) bt Wei Yi (Chn, 3); Ding Liren (Chn, 3) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 3.5); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 3.5) bt Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 1.5).
Challengers
Stefan Beukema (Bel, 2) lost to D. Harika (2.5); Salem Saleh (UAE, 4) bt Divya Deshmukh (1.5); Liam Vrolijk (Ned, 3) bt Leon Mendonca (3); Anton Korobov (Ukr, 4) drew with Erwin L’Ami (4.5); Hans Moke Niemann (USA, 3) lost to Marc Andria Maurizzi (Fra, 4); Jaime Santos Latasa (Esp, 3) drew with Daniel Dardha (Bel, 3); Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 2.5) lost to Eline Roebers (Ned, 2).

