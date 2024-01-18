MagazineBuy Print

Viswanathan Anand: My career-high rating is some distance away, but the Indian players are very strong

Anand, a five-time world champion, believes that given India’s huge talent pool, it is time to redefine the gold standard.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 21:00 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah , Minister of Sports & Youth Services , B Nagendra with Chess Grandmaster, Vishwanahtan Anand during the inauguration of 1st Bengaluru International Open Chess Championship in Bengaluru .
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah , Minister of Sports & Youth Services , B Nagendra with Chess Grandmaster, Vishwanahtan Anand during the inauguration of 1st Bengaluru International Open Chess Championship in Bengaluru . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah , Minister of Sports & Youth Services , B Nagendra with Chess Grandmaster, Vishwanahtan Anand during the inauguration of 1st Bengaluru International Open Chess Championship in Bengaluru . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Earlier this week, R. Praggnanandhaa defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren to overtake Viswanathan Anand as India’s top-ranked chess player in FIDE’s live ratings.

Praggnanandhaa follows D. Gukesh, who in September last year ended Anand’s 37-year reign as the nation’s highest-ranked player.

Anand, a five-time world champion, believes that given India’s huge talent pool, it is time to redefine the gold standard.

“My rating has been a stationary target. It is not moving because I’m playing much less. So one by one, all players will do it. Vidit(Gujrathi) is only seven behind me. One good day and he will come within five points,” Anand, a guest of honour for the 1st Bangalore International Grandmasters Chess Tournament, said here on Thursday.

READ | Tata Steel Masters 2024: Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Ding Liren, passes Anand to become India’s No.1

“Becoming India’s highest-ranked player was noticed when Gukesh did it, as it was the first time in 37 years that somebody was ranked higher than me. That was a significant milestone. But now that two players have done it, we should redefine the bar as my all-time career-high ELO rating of 2817. Everyone should go for that,” Anand said.

Anand’s career-high rating will put a player second in the world, between leader Magnus Carlsen (2830) and Fabiano Caruana (2804).

“My career-high rating is some distance away, but these young players are certainly very strong. It is something to aim for - a nice long-term goal,” Anand said.

Speaking about his ascent to the top of the India charts back in 1986, Anand said, “I was happy to get slightly ahead of my peers - (Dibyendu) Barua, (D.V.) Prasad and (Pravin) Thipsay. We were all trying to get the GM norm. My rating achievement was a precursor to me getting the GM title first. But we cannot compare those days to the present situation. We have six players in the top 100 now, while I was alone. We also had R. Vaishali join (Koneru) Humpy and D. Harika as an open grandmaster. That’s a big breakthrough. We have a strong group of players now, and most are ridiculously young. The future is very bright,” Anand said.

Anand, deputy president of world governing body FIDE, stated that India remains an important chess nation. “The Chess Olympiad (hosted in Chennai in 2022) brought the sport home to so many people. Usually, Indians only travelled to play, but now we are hosting big events. It’s nice to see that Bengaluru is hosting this first big tournament,” Anand said.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
