Tata Steel Masters 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Ding, passes Anand to become India’s No.1

The Masters group saw Anish Giri emerge as the sole leader after his impressive endgame prowess secured victory against D Gukesh.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 08:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: R. Praggnanandhaa interacting with the media.
FILE PHOTO: R. Praggnanandhaa interacting with the media. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU / Debasish Bhaduri
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: R. Praggnanandhaa interacting with the media. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU / Debasish Bhaduri

For the first time in his career, R. Praggnanandhaa took the number-one spot among Indian chess players in the live ratings on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old prodigy from Chennai defeated World Champion Ding Liren at the 2024 Tata Steel Chess Tournament and leapfrogged the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Meanwhile, the Masters group saw Anish Giri emerge as the sole leader heading into the first rest day. Giri’s impressive endgame prowess secured him victory against D Gukesh, solidifying his position at the top. Alireza Firouzja continues to trail closely behind in second place.

The Challengers group also boasts exciting developments, with a three-way tie for the lead. Erwin l’Ami, Hans Niemann, and Anton Korobov all stand at 3/4 points, creating a thrilling competition for the top spot.

Related Topics

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Viswanathan Anand /

Ding Liren /

Anish Giri /

D Gukesh /

Alireza Firouzja /

Erwin L'Ami /

Hans Niemann /

Anton Korobov

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
