Tata Steel Masters 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Ding, passes Anand to become India’s No.1

For the first time in his career, R. Praggnanandhaa took the number-one spot among Indian chess players in the live ratings on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old prodigy from Chennai defeated World Champion Ding Liren at the 2024 Tata Steel Chess Tournament and leapfrogged the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Meanwhile, the Masters group saw Anish Giri emerge as the sole leader heading into the first rest day. Giri’s impressive endgame prowess secured him victory against D Gukesh, solidifying his position at the top. Alireza Firouzja continues to trail closely behind in second place.

The Challengers group also boasts exciting developments, with a three-way tie for the lead. Erwin l’Ami, Hans Niemann, and Anton Korobov all stand at 3/4 points, creating a thrilling competition for the top spot.