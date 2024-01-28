MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tata Steel Chess 2024: Vidit joins leaders, becomes top Indian in live rankings

Vidit Gujrathi’s victory in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament puts him in the lead with other top players.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 21:04 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi becomes top Indian in live rankings.
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi becomes top Indian in live rankings. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT
infoIcon

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi becomes top Indian in live rankings. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

After trailing the leaders till the penultimate round, Vidit Gujrathi finally caught all attention by stopping leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the 12th round and became part of a five-man leaders’ pack into the final round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Saturday.

The second successive victory saw Vidit not only join D. Gukesh, Abdusattorov, Anish Giri and China’s Wei Yi at 7.5 points, but also made him the top-ranked Indian on the live rating list. Having gained 9.8 points from successive victories, Vidit raised his rating to 2751.5 for the 10th spot in the live world rankings for the first time.

Gukesh was left to regret the unusual manner in which he let R. Praggnanandhaa escape with a draw and, with it, missed an opportunity to become the sole leader.

READ | FIDE changes qualification paths for the Candidates 2026; No direct spot for World Championship runner-up

After gaining a winning position but under time pressure, Gukesh played a bishop move, stood up for a walk, but turned right back to check his score sheet if that left the position repeated for the third time.

An alert, Praggnanandhaa calmly noted the move on his score sheet, called the arbiter and made the queen move that resulted in the position being repeated thrice and rightfully claimed a draw.

After the game, Praggnanandhaa admitted, “I was just very lucky today because I played quite badly from the start. I played moves that just didn’t make any sense. I think he must have had some forced win at some point. I didn’t see a forced win yet, but it should be a dead loss.”

In the Challengers section, a triumphant Leon Mendonca (8.5 points) joined overnight leader Marc Andria Maurizzi, who lost to Daniel Dardha. The game between Divya Deshmukh and D. Harika ended in a draw.

Related Topics

Tata Steel Masters /

Tata Steel chess tournament /

Vidit Gujrathi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final LIVE SCORE: EB 2-1 OFC, Crespo puts EB ahead, Red card for Fall; East Bengal vs Odisha FC updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Vidit joins leaders, becomes top Indian in live rankings
    Rakesh Rao
  3. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Tamil 0-0 Mumba: Sagar and Co. eye fourth win in row; Bengaluru Bulls ties 28-28 with Jaipur Pink Panthers
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final: Mauricio scores, East Bengal vs Odisha FC Pictures, EBFC vs OFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Vidit joins leaders, becomes top Indian in live rankings
    Rakesh Rao
  2. FIDE changes qualification paths for the Candidates 2026; No direct spot for World Championship runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh lets Firouzja off the hook, slips to second spot; Vidit’s brilliance floors Maghsoodloo
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh wins again, stays in joint lead
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Triumphant Praggnanandhaa joins Gukesh, two others in the lead
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final LIVE SCORE: EB 2-1 OFC, Crespo puts EB ahead, Red card for Fall; East Bengal vs Odisha FC updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Vidit joins leaders, becomes top Indian in live rankings
    Rakesh Rao
  3. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Tamil 0-0 Mumba: Sagar and Co. eye fourth win in row; Bengaluru Bulls ties 28-28 with Jaipur Pink Panthers
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final: Mauricio scores, East Bengal vs Odisha FC Pictures, EBFC vs OFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment