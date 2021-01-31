Chess Chess Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna beats Donchenko, wins 12th round Saturday’s victory took Harikrishna’s tally to six points and placed him in tied-seventh place in the 14-man field. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 31 January, 2021 20:03 IST P. Harikrishna emerged as the only winner of the 12th round of Tata Steel Masters. - File Photo ( Biel Chess) Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 31 January, 2021 20:03 IST P. Harikrishna proved his superiority over Germany’s Alexander Donchenko in 50 moves and emerged as the only winner of the 12th round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee in the Netherlands.Saturday’s victory took Harikrishna’s tally to six points and placed him in tied-seventh place in the 14-man field. The king’s gambit: Viswanathan Anand enters a different phase of his career With a round to go, Anish Giri continued to lead with 8 points, half a point ahead of Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja and Jorden van Foreest.12th round results: P. Harikrishna (6) bt Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 3.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 8) drew with Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 7.5); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 7) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 7.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 4.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 5) drew with Jan-Krzysztof (Pol, 5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 7.5) drew with David Anton Guijar (Esp, 4.5); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 6) drew with Aryan Tari (Nor, 5.5). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos