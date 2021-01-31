Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna beats Donchenko, wins 12th round

P. Harikrishna proved his superiority over Germany’s Alexander Donchenko in 50 moves and emerged as the only winner of the 12th round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee in the Netherlands.

Saturday’s victory took Harikrishna’s tally to six points and placed him in tied-seventh place in the 14-man field.

With a round to go, Anish Giri continued to lead with 8 points, half a point ahead of Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja and Jorden van Foreest.