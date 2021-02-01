Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna finishes 7th, Foreest stuns Giri to win title

P. Harikrishna finished seventh before 21-year-old Jorden van Foreest upstaged his Dutch compatriot Anish Giri in the title-deciding Armageddon game of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Sunday.

Harikrishna (6.5 points) drew in the 13th and final round with Poland’s Jan Krysztof Duda. World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen (7.5) finished sixth for his worst finish in premier event, since he ended up joint-last as a 16-year-old in 2007.

Foreest, the hero of the day, caught up with overnight leader Giri at 8.5 points after beating Sweden’s Nils Grandelius. Giri was held by Spain’s David Anton Guijar.

To decide the winner, two blitz games were played but both were drawn. In the Armageddon game, Foreest outplayed Giri with black pieces to become the home winner of the event in 36 years, after Jan Timman’s triumph in 1985. In the process, Foreest also crossed 2700 in rating points.

13th round results: Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) drew with P. Harikrishna; David Anton Gujar (Esp) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Jorden van Foreest (Ned) bt Nils Grandelius (Swe); Alexander Donchenko (Ger) lost to Andrey Esipenko (Rus); Aryan Tari (Nor) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) drew with Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra).

Final standings: 1-2. Foreest, Giri (8.5 points each; Foreest beat Giri in the deciding Armageddon game); 3-5. Esipenko, Caruana, Firouzja (8 each); 6. Carlsen (7.5); 7. Harikrishna (6.5); 8-9. Tari, Grandelius (6 each); 10. Duda (5.5); 11-13.Anton, Wojtaszek, Vachier (5 each); 14. Donchenko (3.5).