V. Prraneeth becomes India’s 82nd Grandmaster

V. Prraneeth became Telangana’s sixth and India’s 82nd Grandmaster when he outwitted GM Hans Niemann of US in the penultimate round of Baku Open 2023.

The win against Niemann helped Prraneeth cross 2500 in live elo ratings.

Prraneeth, however, lost in the final round to the eventual champion, GM Leon Luke Mendonca.

The 15-year-old earned his first GM-norm at First Saturday GM March 2022 where he also became an International Master.

A little over four months later, he earned his second GM-norm at Biel MTO in July 2022. Nine months later, he earned his final GM-norm at 2nd Chessable Sunway Formentera Open 2023.

“One dream is fulfilled. It is an unforgettable moment in my career,” a visibly delighted Praneeth said.

“Definitely, winning the World Championship is the ultimate goal and I am aware that it is not so easy but I will continue to work hard to achieve that goal also,” he said while thanking his coach NVS Ramaraju, who also trained the likes of GM Dronavalli Harika, and the State Government for its support.