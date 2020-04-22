More Sports Chess Chess Viswanathan Anand: In chess, you don't have to turn pro The advice from five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand came during his online interaction with Sports Authority of India administrators on Wednesday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 April, 2020 20:12 IST Five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand at his residence in Chennai. - FILE PHOTO/BIJOY GHOSH Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 April, 2020 20:12 IST "I get worried if 12-13 year-olds want to take up chess as full-time careers. In all professions, uncertainty is very high and parents should give their children the flexibility to decide what they want to do."The advice from five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand came during his online interaction with Sports Authority of India administrators on Wednesday.Answering questions from Bad Soden in Germany, Anand said, "Children should not make a decision on a full-time career, in chess, till the age of 18 and till you finish your studies. In chess, you do not have to turn professional.”READ| Carlsen tames Firouzja in online chess tournament In response to another question, Anand said, "Online chess has always been popular but we are hearing far more of it now because of the pandemic and the lockdown. However, what needs to be seen now is if we can improve the level of these online competitions. In a few weeks from now we will compete in the Online Nations Cup which will seeteams from four countries and two continents participating. With technology, everything is possible now.”Speaking on the importance of fitness for chess players, Anand pointed out, “Fitness is not a problem when you are young, but it becomes a factor when you start getting older. Go for a week to a SAI facility and take up fitness with athletes from other sports.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos