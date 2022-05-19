Anand surges ahead in GCT Superbet rapid chess tournament with hat-trick of wins

Wildcard Viswanathan Anand made a spectacular return to top-flight competition by posting resounding victories over Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland), Wesley So (USA) and Anton Korobov (Uzbekistan) and taking the lead at six points after three rounds of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT) Superbet rapid chess tournament in Warsaw on Thursday.

Anand started with a 36-move victory over local hope and his former ‘second’ Wojtaszek, then stunned Wesley So in 30 moves before punishing an erratic Korobov in just 28 moves to maintain a perfect score.

In this 10-player round-robin competition, a win carries two points and a draw, one.

Placings (after three rounds)

1. Viswanathan Anand (6 points), 2-4. Fabiano Caruana (USA), Levon Aronian (USA), Jan-Krzystof Duda (Pol) (4 each), 5-7. Richard Rapport (Hun), Wesley So (USA), Anton Korobov (Uzb) (3 each); 8. Radosław Wojtaszek (Pol, 2), 9. Kirill Shevchenko (Uzb, 1); 10. David Gavrilescu (Rom, 0).