Statsman: Pant becomes eighth Indian batter to hit 50 or more sixes in Tests

Big-hitting Pant





8 The number of Indian batters to hit 50 or more sixes in their Test career. In the first Test in Chattogram, Rishabh Pant became the latest to do so for India. In doing so, in the 32nd Test match of his career, he required the fewest Tests to reach this landmark among Indians after Rohit Sharma, who hit the 50th six of his career in his 30th match. However, in terms of taking the fewest balls for a six, Pant is the leader, scoring his sixes every 32 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma have hit their sixes every 32 and 42 balls, respectively.

Fifty or more sixes hit by Indians in a Test career

6s Batter Balls/6 Mts Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 Inns/six 90 Virender Sehwag 77 103 178 8503 319 49.43 23 31 1.33 78 M. S. Dhoni 62 90 144 4876 224 38.09 6 33 1.07 69 Sachin Tendulkar 220 200 329 15921 248* 53.78 51 68 2.46 64 Rohit Sharma 42 45 77 3137 212 46.13 8 14 0.57 61 Kapil Dev 41 131 184 5248 163 31.05 8 27 1.37 57 Sourav Ganguly 105 113 188 7212 239 42.17 16 35 1.40 55 Ravindra Jadeja 32 60 89 2523 175* 36.56 3 17 0.66 55 Rishabh Pant 23 33 56 2271 159* 43.67 5 11 0.42





6 The number of Indian batters who missed the chance of scoring centuries in each innings of a Test match. These batters could only make a century and a 90 score in the same Test. The seven instances include Virat Kohli, who has done it twice. Cheteshwar Pujara, who made his long-awaited century in Chattogram after being dismissed for a 90 in the first innings, is the latest Indian to make an appearance in this list.

India batters making a century and a 90 score in the same Test match

1st 2nd Batter Against Venue Month, Year Result 109 96 Chandu Borde West Indies Delhi Feb 1959 Drawn 90 100 Mohinder Amarnath Australia Perth Dec 1977 Lost 239 91 Sourav Ganguly Pakistan Bangalore Dec 2007 Drawn 179 97 Gautam Gambhir England Mohali Dec 2008 Drawn 119 96 Virat Kohli South Africa Johannesburg Dec 2013 Drawn 97 103 Virat Kohli England Nottingham Aug 2018 Won 90 102* Cheteshwar Pujara Bangladesh Chattogram Dec 2022 Won





51 The number of innings Cheteshwar Pujara needed to register the 19th three-figure score in his Test career (in the Chattogram Test) since scoring his previous century (his 18th) nearly four years ago at the SCG in January 2019. Only Chetan Chauhan and Gautam Gambhir went through a century-less period among top-order batters.

Most innings without a Test century for India among top-order batters

Inns Batter Runs Ave. 50s HS From To 68 Chetan Chauhan 2084 31.58 16 97 Sep 1969 Mar 1981 54 Gautam Gambhir 1462 28.12 12 93 Jan 2010 Nov 2016 51 Cheteshwar Pujara 1456 29.12 14 91 Aug 2019 Dec 2022 48 Ajit Wadekar 1263 28.07 7 91* Mar 1968 Jul 1974 44 Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi 1207 28.07 11 95 Jun 1967 Jan 1975

Notes:

** Chauhan did not record a three-figure score in his entire Test career

** Gambhir’s final Test century (116), his ninth, came against Bangladesh in Chattogram on 20 Jan 2010. Then he did not register another until the end of his career.

** Pujara’s 18th century was the 193 against Australia at the SCG on 3 Jan 2019. His 19th 100 came in Chattogram on 16 Dec 2022.

**Wadekar’s only Test century — 143 was against New Zealand in Wellington on 2 Mar 1968. He did not register another until the end of his career.

** Pataudi jr’s final Test century (148), his sixth, came against England at Leeds on 12 June 1967. Then he did not register another until the end of his career.





118 The number of Test matches Jaydev Unadkat missed for India when he made a comeback to the side after a 12-year gap in Mirpur in the second and final Test against Bangladesh on 22 December 2022. He thus became the sixth player in Test history to miss 100 or more Tests for a side. Only England’s Gareth Batty has missed more Tests (142) than Unadkat. Before Unadkat, the Indian player to miss the most Tests was Dinesh Karthik, who missed 87 Tests from January 2010 to June 2018. Only two other Indians took more time than Unadkat — Lala Amarnath (12y-129d) and Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (12y-10d) between their two Tests, but their span included six years of World War II (1940-1945).

Players missing 100 or more Tests in a row

Tests missed Player For From To Years missed Total Tests played 142 Gareth Batty England 5-Jun-2005 20-Oct-2016 11y, 137d 9 118 Jaydev Unadkat India 20-Dec-2010 22-Dec-2022 12y, 2d 2* 114 Martin Bicknell England 9-Aug-1993 21-Aug-2003 10y, 12d 4 109 Floyd Reifer West Indies 18-Jan-1999 9-Jul-2009 10y, 172d 6 104 Younis Ahmed Pakistan 2-Nov-1969 21-Feb-1987 17y, 111d 4 103 Derek Shackleton England 7-Nov-1951 20-Jun-1963 11y, 225d 7





6 The number of players to do the double of 3000 runs and 400 wickets in Test cricket history. R. Ashwin, playing in the 88th Test match of his career, became the latest to join this elite club and the second Indian after Kapil Dev. He achieved his 3000th run in the first innings of the Mirpur Test, thus becoming a part of this small group. Incidentally, Ashwin is the second quickest to reach this milestone after Kiwi Richard Hadlee, who did it in 83 matches.

With 449 wickets to his credit, Ashwin is one short of becoming only the third player in Test history to do the double of 3000 runs and 450 wickets. He should join Shane Warne and Stuart Broad with his next Test wicket.

Test players with 3000+ runs and 400+ wickets

Player For Tests Runs Wkts Achieved the double (Runs+wkts at the end of the innings) Richard Hadlee NZ 86 3124 431 in March 1990 in his 83rd Test match vs Aus in Wellington (3017+413) Kapil Dev Ind 131 5258 434 in Feb 1992 in his 115th Test match vs Aus in Perth (4690+401) Shane Warne Aus 145 3154 708 in Dec 2006 in his 142nd Test match vs Eng in Adelaide (3018+690) Shaun Pollock SA 108 3781 421 in Dec 2006 in his 103rd Test match vs Ind in Jo’burg (3520+402) Stuart Broad Eng 159 3550 566 in Aug 2018 in his 121st Test match vs Ind in Nottingham (3008+427) R. Ashwin Ind 88 3043 449 in Dec 2022 in his 88th Test match vs Ban in Mirpur







42 R. Ashwin’s unbeaten match-winning knock in the fourth innings of the Mirpur Test match. His knock is now the highest individual score in Test history by a player batting at #9 or lower in a successful run chase.

Highest individual Test scores while batting at positions #9 or lower in a successful run chase

Runs Batter Bat# For Agst Venue Date 42* R. Ashwin 9 Ind Ban Mirpur 22-Dec-2022 40* Winston Benjamin 10 WI Pak Bridgetown 27-Apr-1988 38* Sydney Barnes 9 Eng Aus Melbourne 7-Jan-1908 35 Rashid Latif 9 Pak Aus Karachi 2-Oct-1994 34* Gerry Hazlitt 10 Aus Eng Sydney 19-Dec-1907





71 The unbeaten match-winning stand between Shreyas Iyer and R. Ashwin in the fourth innings of the Mirpur Test match set a few records for the eighth wicket in Test cricket. The tables below provide the details.

Highest Test match winning partnerships for the eighth wicket in a run chase

Stand Pair For Against Venue Date 71* Shreyas Iyer (29*), R. Ashwin (42*) Ind Ban Mirpur 22-Dec-2022 52 Inzamam-ul-Haq (58*), Rashid Latif (35) Pak Aus Karachi 2-Oct-1994 46* Omari Banks (47*), Vasbert Drakes (27*) WI Aus St. John’s 13-May-2003 41 Inzamam-ul-Haq (138*), Shabbir Ahmed (13*) Pak Ban Multan 6-Sep-2003 34 Sammy Carter (61), Tibby Cotter (33*) Aus Eng Sydney 19-Dec-1907





Highest Test match winning unbeaten partnerships in a chase for the eighth wicket

Stand Pair For Against Venue Date 71* Shreyas Iyer (29*), R. Ashwin (42*) Ind Ban Mirpur 25-Dec-2022 46* Omari Banks (47*), Vasbert Drakes (27*) WI Aus St. John’s 13-May-2003 33* Jack Hobbs (93*), Henry Leveson Gower (12*) Eng SA Johannesburg 3-Mar-1910 30* Ricky Ponting (118*), Jason Gillespie (4*) Aus Ban Fatullah 13-Apr-2006 25* Hugh Trumble (17*), James Kelly (8*) Aus Eng Manchester 18 Jul 1896





Highest Test match winning unbeaten partnerships in a chase from a lower order pair (eighth wicket and below)

Stand Wkt Pair For Against Venue Date 78* 10 Kusal Perera (153*), Vishwa Fernando (6*) SL SA Durban 16-Feb-2019 76* 10 Ben Stokes (135*), Jack Leach (1*) Eng Aus Leeds 25-Aug-2019 71* 8 Shreyas Iyer (29*), R. Ashwin (42*) Ind Ban Mirpur 25-Dec-2022 61* 9 Jeffery Dujon (29*), Winston Benjamin (40*) WI Pak Bridgetown 27-Apr-1988 57* 10 Inzamam-ul-Haq (58*), Mushtaq Ahmed (20*) Pak Aus Karachi 2-Oct-1994





All records are correct and updated until 31 December 2022