Statsman: Pant becomes eighth Indian batter to hit 50 or more sixes in Tests

Big-hitting Pant
8 The number of Indian batters to hit 50 or more sixes in their Test career. In the first Test in Chattogram, Rishabh Pant became the latest to do so for India. In doing so, in the 32nd Test match of his career, he required the fewest Tests to reach this landmark among Indians after Rohit Sharma, who hit the 50th six of his career in his 30th match. However, in terms of taking the fewest balls for a six, Pant is the leader, scoring his sixes every 32 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma have hit their sixes every 32 and 42 balls, respectively.
Fifty or more sixes hit by Indians in a Test career
6s
Batter
Balls/6
Mts
Inns
Runs
HS
Ave
100
50
Inns/six
90
Virender Sehwag
77
103
178
8503
319
49.43
23
31
1.33
78
M. S. Dhoni
62
90
144
4876
224
38.09
6
33
1.07
69
Sachin Tendulkar
220
200
329
15921
248*
53.78
51
68
2.46
64
Rohit Sharma
42
45
77
3137
212
46.13
8
14
0.57
61
Kapil Dev
41
131
184
5248
163
31.05
8
27
1.37
57
Sourav Ganguly
105
113
188
7212
239
42.17
16
35
1.40
55
Ravindra Jadeja
32
60
89
2523
175*
36.56
3
17
0.66
55
Rishabh Pant
23
33
56
2271
159*
43.67
5
11
0.42
6 The number of Indian batters who missed the chance of scoring centuries in each innings of a Test match. These batters could only make a century and a 90 score in the same Test. The seven instances include Virat Kohli, who has done it twice. Cheteshwar Pujara, who made his long-awaited century in Chattogram after being dismissed for a 90 in the first innings, is the latest Indian to make an appearance in this list.
India batters making a century and a 90 score in the same Test match
1st
2nd
Batter
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
109
96
Chandu Borde
West Indies
Delhi
Feb 1959
Drawn
90
100
Mohinder Amarnath
Australia
Perth
Dec 1977
Lost
239
91
Sourav Ganguly
Pakistan
Bangalore
Dec 2007
Drawn
179
97
Gautam Gambhir
England
Mohali
Dec 2008
Drawn
119
96
Virat Kohli
South Africa
Johannesburg
Dec 2013
Drawn
97
103
Virat Kohli
England
Nottingham
Aug 2018
Won
90
102*
Cheteshwar Pujara
Bangladesh
Chattogram
Dec 2022
Won
51 The number of innings Cheteshwar Pujara needed to register the 19th three-figure score in his Test career (in the Chattogram Test) since scoring his previous century (his 18th) nearly four years ago at the SCG in January 2019. Only Chetan Chauhan and Gautam Gambhir went through a century-less period among top-order batters.
Most innings without a Test century for India among top-order batters
Inns
Batter
Runs
Ave.
50s
HS
From
To
68
Chetan Chauhan
2084
31.58
16
97
Sep 1969
Mar 1981
54
Gautam Gambhir
1462
28.12
12
93
Jan 2010
Nov 2016
51
Cheteshwar Pujara
1456
29.12
14
91
Aug 2019
Dec 2022
48
Ajit Wadekar
1263
28.07
7
91*
Mar 1968
Jul 1974
44
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi
1207
28.07
11
95
Jun 1967
Jan 1975
Notes:
** Chauhan did not record a three-figure score in his entire Test career
** Gambhir’s final Test century (116), his ninth, came against Bangladesh in Chattogram on 20 Jan 2010. Then he did not register another until the end of his career.
** Pujara’s 18th century was the 193 against Australia at the SCG on 3 Jan 2019. His 19th 100 came in Chattogram on 16 Dec 2022.
**Wadekar’s only Test century — 143 was against New Zealand in Wellington on 2 Mar 1968. He did not register another until the end of his career.
** Pataudi jr’s final Test century (148), his sixth, came against England at Leeds on 12 June 1967. Then he did not register another until the end of his career.
118 The number of Test matches Jaydev Unadkat missed for India when he made a comeback to the side after a 12-year gap in Mirpur in the second and final Test against Bangladesh on 22 December 2022. He thus became the sixth player in Test history to miss 100 or more Tests for a side. Only England’s Gareth Batty has missed more Tests (142) than Unadkat. Before Unadkat, the Indian player to miss the most Tests was Dinesh Karthik, who missed 87 Tests from January 2010 to June 2018. Only two other Indians took more time than Unadkat — Lala Amarnath (12y-129d) and Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (12y-10d) between their two Tests, but their span included six years of World War II (1940-1945).
Players missing 100 or more Tests in a row
Tests missed
Player
For
From
To
Years missed
Total Tests played
142
Gareth Batty
England
5-Jun-2005
20-Oct-2016
11y, 137d
9
118
Jaydev Unadkat
India
20-Dec-2010
22-Dec-2022
12y, 2d
2*
114
Martin Bicknell
England
9-Aug-1993
21-Aug-2003
10y, 12d
4
109
Floyd Reifer
West Indies
18-Jan-1999
9-Jul-2009
10y, 172d
6
104
Younis Ahmed
Pakistan
2-Nov-1969
21-Feb-1987
17y, 111d
4
103
Derek Shackleton
England
7-Nov-1951
20-Jun-1963
11y, 225d
7
6 The number of players to do the double of 3000 runs and 400 wickets in Test cricket history. R. Ashwin, playing in the 88th Test match of his career, became the latest to join this elite club and the second Indian after Kapil Dev. He achieved his 3000th run in the first innings of the Mirpur Test, thus becoming a part of this small group. Incidentally, Ashwin is the second quickest to reach this milestone after Kiwi Richard Hadlee, who did it in 83 matches.
With 449 wickets to his credit, Ashwin is one short of becoming only the third player in Test history to do the double of 3000 runs and 450 wickets. He should join Shane Warne and Stuart Broad with his next Test wicket.
Test players with 3000+ runs and 400+ wickets
Player
For
Tests
Runs
Wkts
Achieved the double
(Runs+wkts at the end of the innings)
Richard Hadlee
NZ
86
3124
431
in March 1990 in his 83rd Test match vs Aus in Wellington
(3017+413)
Kapil Dev
Ind
131
5258
434
in Feb 1992 in his 115th Test match vs Aus in Perth
(4690+401)
Shane Warne
Aus
145
3154
708
in Dec 2006 in his 142nd Test match vs Eng in Adelaide
(3018+690)
Shaun Pollock
SA
108
3781
421
in Dec 2006 in his 103rd Test match vs Ind in Jo’burg
(3520+402)
Stuart Broad
Eng
159
3550
566
in Aug 2018 in his 121st Test match vs Ind in Nottingham
(3008+427)
R. Ashwin
Ind
88
3043
449
in Dec 2022 in his 88th Test match vs Ban in Mirpur
42 R. Ashwin’s unbeaten match-winning knock in the fourth innings of the Mirpur Test match. His knock is now the highest individual score in Test history by a player batting at #9 or lower in a successful run chase.
Highest individual Test scores while batting at positions #9 or lower in a successful run chase
Runs
Batter
Bat#
For
Agst
Venue
Date
42*
R. Ashwin
9
Ind
Ban
Mirpur
22-Dec-2022
40*
Winston Benjamin
10
WI
Pak
Bridgetown
27-Apr-1988
38*
Sydney Barnes
9
Eng
Aus
Melbourne
7-Jan-1908
35
Rashid Latif
9
Pak
Aus
Karachi
2-Oct-1994
34*
Gerry Hazlitt
10
Aus
Eng
Sydney
19-Dec-1907
71 The unbeaten match-winning stand between Shreyas Iyer and R. Ashwin in the fourth innings of the Mirpur Test match set a few records for the eighth wicket in Test cricket. The tables below provide the details.
Highest Test match winning partnerships for the eighth wicket in a run chase
Stand
Pair
For
Against
Venue
Date
71*
Shreyas Iyer (29*), R. Ashwin (42*)
Ind
Ban
Mirpur
22-Dec-2022
52
Inzamam-ul-Haq (58*), Rashid Latif (35)
Pak
Aus
Karachi
2-Oct-1994
46*
Omari Banks (47*), Vasbert Drakes (27*)
WI
Aus
St. John’s
13-May-2003
41
Inzamam-ul-Haq (138*), Shabbir Ahmed (13*)
Pak
Ban
Multan
6-Sep-2003
34
Sammy Carter (61), Tibby Cotter (33*)
Aus
Eng
Sydney
19-Dec-1907
Highest Test match winning unbeaten partnerships in a chase for the eighth wicket
Stand
Pair
For
Against
Venue
Date
71*
Shreyas Iyer (29*), R. Ashwin (42*)
Ind
Ban
Mirpur
25-Dec-2022
46*
Omari Banks (47*), Vasbert Drakes (27*)
WI
Aus
St. John’s
13-May-2003
33*
Jack Hobbs (93*), Henry Leveson Gower (12*)
Eng
SA
Johannesburg
3-Mar-1910
30*
Ricky Ponting (118*), Jason Gillespie (4*)
Aus
Ban
Fatullah
13-Apr-2006
25*
Hugh Trumble (17*), James Kelly (8*)
Aus
Eng
Manchester
18 Jul 1896
Highest Test match winning unbeaten partnerships in a chase from a lower order pair (eighth wicket and below)
Stand
Wkt
Pair
For
Against
Venue
Date
78*
10
Kusal Perera (153*), Vishwa Fernando (6*)
SL
SA
Durban
16-Feb-2019
76*
10
Ben Stokes (135*), Jack Leach (1*)
Eng
Aus
Leeds
25-Aug-2019
71*
8
Shreyas Iyer (29*), R. Ashwin (42*)
Ind
Ban
Mirpur
25-Dec-2022
61*
9
Jeffery Dujon (29*), Winston Benjamin (40*)
WI
Pak
Bridgetown
27-Apr-1988
57*
10
Inzamam-ul-Haq (58*), Mushtaq Ahmed (20*)
Pak
Aus
Karachi
2-Oct-1994
All records are correct and updated until 31 December 2022