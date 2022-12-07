Columns

Statsman: Southee only the second bowler to pick two T20I hat-tricks

During the T20I series against India, Tim Southee became the second bowler — after Lasith Malinga — to claim a hat-trick in T20 Internationals on two separate occasions.

Mohandas Menon
07 December, 2022 12:00 IST
Tim Southee (right) celebrates after taking a hat-trick during the second T20I against India in Mount Maunganui on November 20.

Tim Southee (right) celebrates after taking a hat-trick during the second T20I against India in Mount Maunganui on November 20. | Photo Credit: AFP

2 The number of bowlers to claim a hat-trick in T20 internationals on two separate occasions during their career. In the 2nd T20I in Mount Maunganui against India, New Zealand’s Tim Southee joined Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga to achieve this rare feat. However, the latter’s effort also includes a four-wicket haul in four balls against New Zealand in Pallekele in 2019. For the record, three Kiwi bowlers have claimed hat-tricks in T20Is and Southee’s recent hat-trick against India is the only occasion for a Kiwi bowler to be on the losing side. Incidentally, it was the only second T20I hat-trick against India after Sri Lankan Tissara Perera (3/33), who achieved this in Ranchi on 12 Feb 2016 (lost).

T20Is bowlers claiming hat-tricks on two occasions

#

Bowler

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

1

Lasith Malinga (3/34)

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Colombo RPS

6 Apr 2017

Lost


Lasith Malinga (5/6)

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

Pallekele

6 Sep 2019

Won








2

Tim Southee (5/18)

New Zealand

Pakistan

Auckland

26 Dec 2010

Won


Tim Southee (3/34)

New Zealand

India

Mt Maunganui

20 Nov 2022

Lost


New Zealand bowlers claiming hat-tricks in T20Is

#

Bowler

Against

Venue

Date

Result

1.

Jacob Oram (3/33)

Sri Lanka

Colombo RPS

2 Sep 2009

Won

2.

Tim Southee (5/18)

Pakistan

Auckland

26 Dec 2010

Won

3.

Michael Bracewell (3/5)

Irealand

Belfast

20 Jul 2022

Won

4.

Tim Southee (3/34)

India

Mt Maunganui

20 Nov 2022

Lost


3 The number of left-handed pairs used by India as openers in T20 international cricket. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant became the latest left-handed pair for India after Parthiv Patel & Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir & Irfan Pathan. The last-named pair appeared together 10 years ago. For the record, in Test cricket, India has had 10 left-handed opening pairs, while in ODIs, it has fielded three such pairs.

Left-handed opening pairs for India in T20Is

Stand

Pair

Against

Venue

Date

Result

13

Parthiv Patel/Shikhar Dhawan

West Indies

Port of Spain

4 June 2011

Won

24

Gautam Gambhir/Irfan Pathan

England

Colombo RPS

23 Sep 2012

Won

21

Gautam Gambhir/Irfan Pathan

Australia

Colombo RPS

28 Sep 2012

Lost

36

Ishan Kishan/Rishabh Pant

New Zealand

Mount Maunganui

20 Nov 2022

Won

13

Ishan Kishan/Rishabh Pant

New Zealand

Napier

22 Nov 2022

Tied

7 The number of batters who have managed to register more than one century T20I cricket in a single calendar year. India’s Surya Kumar Yadav is the latest to achieve this year in T20Is.

100s

Batter

For

Year

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave.

1st 100

2nd 100

2

Colin Munro

New Zealand

2017

8

8

277

39.57

101

109*

2

Rohit Sharma

India

2018

19

18

590

36.88

100*

111*

2

Sabawoon Davizi

Czech Republic

2022

15

15

612

51.00

115*

111*

2

Gustav Mckeon

France

2022

5

5

377

75.40

109

101

2

Faheem Nazir

Switzerland

2022

7

7

382

63.67

107*

113

2

Rilee Rossouw

South Africa

2022

11

10

372

46.50

100*

109

2

Suryakumar Yadav

India

2022

31

31

1164

46.56

117

111*

Notes:

** Mckeon and Rossouw are the only players to register back-to-back centuries in T20I cricket. The former did it in two successive matches, while Rossouw’s two centuries came in three games (he did not bat in one of the matches).

** Incidentally, Mckeon, at 18 years, 280 days, became the only teenager to register a three-figure score in T20I cricket during his 109 against Switzerland in Vantaa on 25 Jul 2022.

** Faheem Nazir’s centuries came while captaining Switzerland.



4 The number of T20I matches where the Super Over was not utilised to achieve a result, so the game had to be considered as a tie in the record books. Under the ICC playing conditions for T20Is adopted on September 28, 2017, Law 16.3.1 reads: “If the scores are equal, the teams shall compete in a Super Over to determine the winner.”

However, in T20 international history, there have been a few instances when the Super Over was not used in the match to achieve a result. The recent Napier T20I match, which incidentally was the first T20I match involving two Test-playing nations in such circumstances, was left as a tie because the outcome was decided by the Duckworth, Lewis & Stein (DLS) method after which no play was possible because of rain.

T20I matches with tie results (where no Super over was used)

#

Date

Venue

Team1 (total)

Team2 (total)

Remarks

1.

17 Jun 2018

Deventer

Scotland (185/4 in 20 ov)

Ireland (185/6 in 20 ov)

No provision for Super over in the playing conditions+

2.

21 Apr 2021

Kirtipur

Netherlands (107/4 in 13 ov)

Malaysia (91/4 in 10 ov)

The match was decided on DLS

3.

25 Oct 2021

Valletta, Malta

Malta (145/10 in 19 ov)

Gibraltar (57/2 in 7.2 ov)

The match was decided on DLS

4.

22 Nov 2022

Napier

New Zealand (160/10 in 19.4 ov)

India (75/4 in 9 ov)

The match was decided on DLS

+ this decision came as a surprise to the players and officials after the match. It is said that the Super Over provision was inadvertently missed out in the playing conditions.


6 The number of occasions when Indians in batting positions from 1 to 3 made fifty-plus scores and yet lost the ODI match.

Top three batters in batting positions 1 to 3

Against

Venue

Date

Result

K. Srikkanth (75), Sunil Gavaskar (92), Dilip Vengsarkar (50)

Pakistan

Sharjah

18 Apr 1986

Lost by 1 wkt

K. Srikkanth (51), Navjot Sidhu (108), Mohinder Amarnath (88)

Pakistan

Sharjah

15 Oct 1989

Lost by 6 wkts

Ravi Shastri (109), K. Srikkanth (53), Sanjay Manjrekar (105)

South Africa

New Delhi (JNS)

14 Nov 1991

Lost by 8 wkts

Sourav Ganguly (53), Virender Sehwag (52), V. V. S. Laxman (71)

West Indies

Baroda

18 Nov 2002

Lost by 5 wkts

Virender Sehwag (73), Sachin Tendulkar (111), Gautam Gambhir (69)

South Africa

Nagpur

12 Mar 2011

Lost by 2 wkts

Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shubman Gill (50), Shreyas Iyer (80)

New Zealand

Auckland

25 Nov 2022

Lost by 7 wkts


145 Tom Latham’s unbeaten score against India in Auckland on 25 Nov 2022 in the first match of the ODI series. His score is now the highest by any ODI batter in a successful run chase at batting positions #5 and lower. The previous record was set in August this year when Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza made an unbeaten 135 at #5 against Bangladesh in Harare. Interestingly, the top three scores have come in the last four and half months.

Highest ODI scores in successful run chases by batters from positions #5 and lower

Runs

Batter

Bat#

For (total)

Against

Venue

Date

145*

Tom Latham

5

NZ (309/3)

India

Auckland

25 Nov 2022

135*

Sikandar Raza

5

Zim (307/5)

Bangladesh

Harare

5 Aug 2022

127*

Michael Bracewell

7

NZ (305/9)

Ireland

Dublin

10 Jul 2022

124*

Eoin Morgan

5

Eng (274/4)

Ireland

Dublin

3 Sep 2013

124

Ricardo Powell

6

WI (255/6)

India

Singapore

8 Sep 1999


4 The number of Indian batters while at batting positions from #7 and lower, registering an ODI fifty on New Zealand soil. Washington Sundar, batting at #7, made 51 in Christchurch on 30 Nov 2022 to become the latest entrant to this list. Among the players mentioned below, Ravindra Jadeja has the rare distinction of making a fifty on these batting positions on three occasions, including one at #8.

Highest ODI scores by Indians from batting positions #7 and lower on New Zealand soil.

Runs

Batter

Bat#

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

Batting

66*

Ravindra Jadeja

8

NZ

Auckland

25 Jan 2014

Tied

2nd

65

R. Ashwin

7

NZ

Auckland

25 Jan 2014

Tied

2nd

62*

Ravindra Jadeja

7

NZ

Hamilton

28 Jan 2014

Lost

1st

55

Ravindra Jadeja

7

NZ

Auckland

8 Feb 2020

Lost

2nd

51

Washington Sundar

7

NZ

Christchurch

30 Nov 2022

NR

1st

50

Kapil Dev

7

NZ

Auckland

14 Feb 1981

Lost

2nd

Note: In 2014, Jadeja made his fifties in successive matches in the same series, and in Auckland in 2014, Jadeja and R. Ashwin did so in the same match.

All records are correct and updated until 2 December 2022

