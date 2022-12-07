Statsman: Southee only the second bowler to pick two T20I hat-tricks

2 The number of bowlers to claim a hat-trick in T20 internationals on two separate occasions during their career. In the 2nd T20I in Mount Maunganui against India, New Zealand’s Tim Southee joined Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga to achieve this rare feat. However, the latter’s effort also includes a four-wicket haul in four balls against New Zealand in Pallekele in 2019. For the record, three Kiwi bowlers have claimed hat-tricks in T20Is and Southee’s recent hat-trick against India is the only occasion for a Kiwi bowler to be on the losing side. Incidentally, it was the only second T20I hat-trick against India after Sri Lankan Tissara Perera (3/33), who achieved this in Ranchi on 12 Feb 2016 (lost).
T20Is bowlers claiming hat-tricks on two occasions
#
Bowler
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
1
Lasith Malinga (3/34)
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Colombo RPS
6 Apr 2017
Lost
Lasith Malinga (5/6)
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
Pallekele
6 Sep 2019
Won
2
Tim Southee (5/18)
New Zealand
Pakistan
Auckland
26 Dec 2010
Won
Tim Southee (3/34)
New Zealand
India
Mt Maunganui
20 Nov 2022
Lost
New Zealand bowlers claiming hat-tricks in T20Is
#
Bowler
Against
Venue
Date
Result
1.
Jacob Oram (3/33)
Sri Lanka
Colombo RPS
2 Sep 2009
Won
2.
Tim Southee (5/18)
Pakistan
Auckland
26 Dec 2010
Won
3.
Michael Bracewell (3/5)
Irealand
Belfast
20 Jul 2022
Won
4.
Tim Southee (3/34)
India
Mt Maunganui
20 Nov 2022
Lost
3 The number of left-handed pairs used by India as openers in T20 international cricket. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant became the latest left-handed pair for India after Parthiv Patel & Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir & Irfan Pathan. The last-named pair appeared together 10 years ago. For the record, in Test cricket, India has had 10 left-handed opening pairs, while in ODIs, it has fielded three such pairs.
Left-handed opening pairs for India in T20Is
Stand
Pair
Against
Venue
Date
Result
13
Parthiv Patel/Shikhar Dhawan
West Indies
Port of Spain
4 June 2011
Won
24
Gautam Gambhir/Irfan Pathan
England
Colombo RPS
23 Sep 2012
Won
21
Gautam Gambhir/Irfan Pathan
Australia
Colombo RPS
28 Sep 2012
Lost
36
Ishan Kishan/Rishabh Pant
New Zealand
Mount Maunganui
20 Nov 2022
Won
13
Ishan Kishan/Rishabh Pant
New Zealand
Napier
22 Nov 2022
Tied
7 The number of batters who have managed to register more than one century T20I cricket in a single calendar year. India’s Surya Kumar Yadav is the latest to achieve this year in T20Is.
100s
Batter
For
Year
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave.
1st 100
2nd 100
2
Colin Munro
New Zealand
2017
8
8
277
39.57
101
109*
2
Rohit Sharma
India
2018
19
18
590
36.88
100*
111*
2
Sabawoon Davizi
Czech Republic
2022
15
15
612
51.00
115*
111*
2
Gustav Mckeon
France
2022
5
5
377
75.40
109
101
2
Faheem Nazir
Switzerland
2022
7
7
382
63.67
107*
113
2
Rilee Rossouw
South Africa
2022
11
10
372
46.50
100*
109
2
Suryakumar Yadav
India
2022
31
31
1164
46.56
117
111*
Notes:
** Mckeon and Rossouw are the only players to register back-to-back centuries in T20I cricket. The former did it in two successive matches, while Rossouw’s two centuries came in three games (he did not bat in one of the matches).
** Incidentally, Mckeon, at 18 years, 280 days, became the only teenager to register a three-figure score in T20I cricket during his 109 against Switzerland in Vantaa on 25 Jul 2022.
** Faheem Nazir’s centuries came while captaining Switzerland.
4 The number of T20I matches where the Super Over was not utilised to achieve a result, so the game had to be considered as a tie in the record books. Under the ICC playing conditions for T20Is adopted on September 28, 2017, Law 16.3.1 reads: “If the scores are equal, the teams shall compete in a Super Over to determine the winner.”
However, in T20 international history, there have been a few instances when the Super Over was not used in the match to achieve a result. The recent Napier T20I match, which incidentally was the first T20I match involving two Test-playing nations in such circumstances, was left as a tie because the outcome was decided by the Duckworth, Lewis & Stein (DLS) method after which no play was possible because of rain.
T20I matches with tie results (where no Super over was used)
#
Date
Venue
Team1 (total)
Team2 (total)
Remarks
1.
17 Jun 2018
Deventer
Scotland (185/4 in 20 ov)
Ireland (185/6 in 20 ov)
No provision for Super over in the playing conditions+
2.
21 Apr 2021
Kirtipur
Netherlands (107/4 in 13 ov)
Malaysia (91/4 in 10 ov)
The match was decided on DLS
3.
25 Oct 2021
Valletta, Malta
Malta (145/10 in 19 ov)
Gibraltar (57/2 in 7.2 ov)
The match was decided on DLS
4.
22 Nov 2022
Napier
New Zealand (160/10 in 19.4 ov)
India (75/4 in 9 ov)
The match was decided on DLS
+ this decision came as a surprise to the players and officials after the match. It is said that the Super Over provision was inadvertently missed out in the playing conditions.
6 The number of occasions when Indians in batting positions from 1 to 3 made fifty-plus scores and yet lost the ODI match.
Top three batters in batting positions 1 to 3
Against
Venue
Date
Result
K. Srikkanth (75), Sunil Gavaskar (92), Dilip Vengsarkar (50)
Pakistan
Sharjah
18 Apr 1986
Lost by 1 wkt
K. Srikkanth (51), Navjot Sidhu (108), Mohinder Amarnath (88)
Pakistan
Sharjah
15 Oct 1989
Lost by 6 wkts
Ravi Shastri (109), K. Srikkanth (53), Sanjay Manjrekar (105)
South Africa
New Delhi (JNS)
14 Nov 1991
Lost by 8 wkts
Sourav Ganguly (53), Virender Sehwag (52), V. V. S. Laxman (71)
West Indies
Baroda
18 Nov 2002
Lost by 5 wkts
Virender Sehwag (73), Sachin Tendulkar (111), Gautam Gambhir (69)
South Africa
Nagpur
12 Mar 2011
Lost by 2 wkts
Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shubman Gill (50), Shreyas Iyer (80)
New Zealand
Auckland
25 Nov 2022
Lost by 7 wkts
145 Tom Latham’s unbeaten score against India in Auckland on 25 Nov 2022 in the first match of the ODI series. His score is now the highest by any ODI batter in a successful run chase at batting positions #5 and lower. The previous record was set in August this year when Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza made an unbeaten 135 at #5 against Bangladesh in Harare. Interestingly, the top three scores have come in the last four and half months.
Highest ODI scores in successful run chases by batters from positions #5 and lower
Runs
Batter
Bat#
For (total)
Against
Venue
Date
145*
Tom Latham
5
NZ (309/3)
India
Auckland
25 Nov 2022
135*
Sikandar Raza
5
Zim (307/5)
Bangladesh
Harare
5 Aug 2022
127*
Michael Bracewell
7
NZ (305/9)
Ireland
Dublin
10 Jul 2022
124*
Eoin Morgan
5
Eng (274/4)
Ireland
Dublin
3 Sep 2013
124
Ricardo Powell
6
WI (255/6)
India
Singapore
8 Sep 1999
4 The number of Indian batters while at batting positions from #7 and lower, registering an ODI fifty on New Zealand soil. Washington Sundar, batting at #7, made 51 in Christchurch on 30 Nov 2022 to become the latest entrant to this list. Among the players mentioned below, Ravindra Jadeja has the rare distinction of making a fifty on these batting positions on three occasions, including one at #8.
Highest ODI scores by Indians from batting positions #7 and lower on New Zealand soil.
Runs
Batter
Bat#
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
Batting
66*
Ravindra Jadeja
8
NZ
Auckland
25 Jan 2014
Tied
2nd
65
R. Ashwin
7
NZ
Auckland
25 Jan 2014
Tied
2nd
62*
Ravindra Jadeja
7
NZ
Hamilton
28 Jan 2014
Lost
1st
55
Ravindra Jadeja
7
NZ
Auckland
8 Feb 2020
Lost
2nd
51
Washington Sundar
7
NZ
Christchurch
30 Nov 2022
NR
1st
50
Kapil Dev
7
NZ
Auckland
14 Feb 1981
Lost
2nd
Note: In 2014, Jadeja made his fifties in successive matches in the same series, and in Auckland in 2014, Jadeja and R. Ashwin did so in the same match.
All records are correct and updated until 2 December 2022