Statsman: Southee only the second bowler to pick two T20I hat-tricks

2 The number of bowlers to claim a hat-trick in T20 internationals on two separate occasions during their career. In the 2nd T20I in Mount Maunganui against India, New Zealand’s Tim Southee joined Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga to achieve this rare feat. However, the latter’s effort also includes a four-wicket haul in four balls against New Zealand in Pallekele in 2019. For the record, three Kiwi bowlers have claimed hat-tricks in T20Is and Southee’s recent hat-trick against India is the only occasion for a Kiwi bowler to be on the losing side. Incidentally, it was the only second T20I hat-trick against India after Sri Lankan Tissara Perera (3/33), who achieved this in Ranchi on 12 Feb 2016 (lost).

T20Is bowlers claiming hat-tricks on two occasions

# Bowler For Against Venue Date Result 1 Lasith Malinga (3/34) Sri Lanka Bangladesh Colombo RPS 6 Apr 2017 Lost

Lasith Malinga (5/6) Sri Lanka New Zealand Pallekele 6 Sep 2019 Won













2 Tim Southee (5/18) New Zealand Pakistan Auckland 26 Dec 2010 Won

Tim Southee (3/34) New Zealand India Mt Maunganui 20 Nov 2022 Lost





New Zealand bowlers claiming hat-tricks in T20Is

# Bowler Against Venue Date Result 1. Jacob Oram (3/33) Sri Lanka Colombo RPS 2 Sep 2009 Won 2. Tim Southee (5/18) Pakistan Auckland 26 Dec 2010 Won 3. Michael Bracewell (3/5) Irealand Belfast 20 Jul 2022 Won 4. Tim Southee (3/34) India Mt Maunganui 20 Nov 2022 Lost





3 The number of left-handed pairs used by India as openers in T20 international cricket. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant became the latest left-handed pair for India after Parthiv Patel & Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir & Irfan Pathan. The last-named pair appeared together 10 years ago. For the record, in Test cricket, India has had 10 left-handed opening pairs, while in ODIs, it has fielded three such pairs.

Left-handed opening pairs for India in T20Is

Stand Pair Against Venue Date Result 13 Parthiv Patel/Shikhar Dhawan West Indies Port of Spain 4 June 2011 Won 24 Gautam Gambhir/Irfan Pathan England Colombo RPS 23 Sep 2012 Won 21 Gautam Gambhir/Irfan Pathan Australia Colombo RPS 28 Sep 2012 Lost 36 Ishan Kishan/Rishabh Pant New Zealand Mount Maunganui 20 Nov 2022 Won 13 Ishan Kishan/Rishabh Pant New Zealand Napier 22 Nov 2022 Tied

7 The number of batters who have managed to register more than one century T20I cricket in a single calendar year. India’s Surya Kumar Yadav is the latest to achieve this year in T20Is.

100s Batter For Year Mts Inns Runs Ave. 1st 100 2nd 100 2 Colin Munro New Zealand 2017 8 8 277 39.57 101 109* 2 Rohit Sharma India 2018 19 18 590 36.88 100* 111* 2 Sabawoon Davizi Czech Republic 2022 15 15 612 51.00 115* 111* 2 Gustav Mckeon France 2022 5 5 377 75.40 109 101 2 Faheem Nazir Switzerland 2022 7 7 382 63.67 107* 113 2 Rilee Rossouw South Africa 2022 11 10 372 46.50 100* 109 2 Suryakumar Yadav India 2022 31 31 1164 46.56 117 111*

Notes:

** Mckeon and Rossouw are the only players to register back-to-back centuries in T20I cricket. The former did it in two successive matches, while Rossouw’s two centuries came in three games (he did not bat in one of the matches).

** Incidentally, Mckeon, at 18 years, 280 days, became the only teenager to register a three-figure score in T20I cricket during his 109 against Switzerland in Vantaa on 25 Jul 2022.

** Faheem Nazir’s centuries came while captaining Switzerland.









4 The number of T20I matches where the Super Over was not utilised to achieve a result, so the game had to be considered as a tie in the record books. Under the ICC playing conditions for T20Is adopted on September 28, 2017, Law 16.3.1 reads: “If the scores are equal, the teams shall compete in a Super Over to determine the winner.”

However, in T20 international history, there have been a few instances when the Super Over was not used in the match to achieve a result. The recent Napier T20I match, which incidentally was the first T20I match involving two Test-playing nations in such circumstances, was left as a tie because the outcome was decided by the Duckworth, Lewis & Stein (DLS) method after which no play was possible because of rain.

T20I matches with tie results (where no Super over was used)

# Date Venue Team1 (total) Team2 (total) Remarks 1. 17 Jun 2018 Deventer Scotland (185/4 in 20 ov) Ireland (185/6 in 20 ov) No provision for Super over in the playing conditions+ 2. 21 Apr 2021 Kirtipur Netherlands (107/4 in 13 ov) Malaysia (91/4 in 10 ov) The match was decided on DLS 3. 25 Oct 2021 Valletta, Malta Malta (145/10 in 19 ov) Gibraltar (57/2 in 7.2 ov) The match was decided on DLS 4. 22 Nov 2022 Napier New Zealand (160/10 in 19.4 ov) India (75/4 in 9 ov) The match was decided on DLS

+ this decision came as a surprise to the players and officials after the match. It is said that the Super Over provision was inadvertently missed out in the playing conditions.





6 The number of occasions when Indians in batting positions from 1 to 3 made fifty-plus scores and yet lost the ODI match.

Top three batters in batting positions 1 to 3 Against Venue Date Result K. Srikkanth (75), Sunil Gavaskar (92), Dilip Vengsarkar (50) Pakistan Sharjah 18 Apr 1986 Lost by 1 wkt K. Srikkanth (51), Navjot Sidhu (108), Mohinder Amarnath (88) Pakistan Sharjah 15 Oct 1989 Lost by 6 wkts Ravi Shastri (109), K. Srikkanth (53), Sanjay Manjrekar (105) South Africa New Delhi (JNS) 14 Nov 1991 Lost by 8 wkts Sourav Ganguly (53), Virender Sehwag (52), V. V. S. Laxman (71) West Indies Baroda 18 Nov 2002 Lost by 5 wkts Virender Sehwag (73), Sachin Tendulkar (111), Gautam Gambhir (69) South Africa Nagpur 12 Mar 2011 Lost by 2 wkts Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shubman Gill (50), Shreyas Iyer (80) New Zealand Auckland 25 Nov 2022 Lost by 7 wkts





145 Tom Latham’s unbeaten score against India in Auckland on 25 Nov 2022 in the first match of the ODI series. His score is now the highest by any ODI batter in a successful run chase at batting positions #5 and lower. The previous record was set in August this year when Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza made an unbeaten 135 at #5 against Bangladesh in Harare. Interestingly, the top three scores have come in the last four and half months.

Highest ODI scores in successful run chases by batters from positions #5 and lower

Runs Batter Bat# For (total) Against Venue Date 145* Tom Latham 5 NZ (309/3) India Auckland 25 Nov 2022 135* Sikandar Raza 5 Zim (307/5) Bangladesh Harare 5 Aug 2022 127* Michael Bracewell 7 NZ (305/9) Ireland Dublin 10 Jul 2022 124* Eoin Morgan 5 Eng (274/4) Ireland Dublin 3 Sep 2013 124 Ricardo Powell 6 WI (255/6) India Singapore 8 Sep 1999





4 The number of Indian batters while at batting positions from #7 and lower, registering an ODI fifty on New Zealand soil. Washington Sundar, batting at #7, made 51 in Christchurch on 30 Nov 2022 to become the latest entrant to this list. Among the players mentioned below, Ravindra Jadeja has the rare distinction of making a fifty on these batting positions on three occasions, including one at #8.

Highest ODI scores by Indians from batting positions #7 and lower on New Zealand soil.

Runs Batter Bat# Opp Venue Date Result Batting 66* Ravindra Jadeja 8 NZ Auckland 25 Jan 2014 Tied 2nd 65 R. Ashwin 7 NZ Auckland 25 Jan 2014 Tied 2nd 62* Ravindra Jadeja 7 NZ Hamilton 28 Jan 2014 Lost 1st 55 Ravindra Jadeja 7 NZ Auckland 8 Feb 2020 Lost 2nd 51 Washington Sundar 7 NZ Christchurch 30 Nov 2022 NR 1st 50 Kapil Dev 7 NZ Auckland 14 Feb 1981 Lost 2nd

Note: In 2014, Jadeja made his fifties in successive matches in the same series, and in Auckland in 2014, Jadeja and R. Ashwin did so in the same match.

All records are correct and updated until 2 December 2022