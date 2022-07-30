FAQs

Mirabai Chanu at Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, IST timings and where to watch

Commonwealth Games 2022: Mirabai Chanu will be in action on Day 2 and hoping to defend her title in the women’s 49kg category.

Team Sportstar
30 July, 2022 08:47 IST
Mirabai Chanu will be the favourite to win the gold medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be in action on Day 2 of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final.

Preview

Chanu will be facing an easy field and would hope to defend her title. The Indian is way ahead of her competitors in terms of entry weight with a total of 205 kg. The nearest competitor has an entry weight 170 kg.

She had managed to lift a total of 196 kg in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, creating a Games record.

Interestingly, Mirabai Chanu’s entry total of 205 kg is higher than her total lift she managed at the Tokyo Olympics.

Given the entry weight, the Indian will have her eyes on completing a 90 kg snatch lift, bettering her tally of 87 kg in the 2020 summer games.

Timings

The women’s 49kg weightlifting final will commence at 8 pm on Saturday, July 30.

Where to watch

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv from 6:30PM IST.

Final line up
Mirabai Chanu, Marie Ranaivosoa, Lou Toua, Noorin Gulam, Hannah Kaminski,  Mudiyanselage Divisekara, Ying Ying Chan, Winnifred Ntumi, Stella Peter Kingsley, Marjia Akter Ekra,  Hannah Louise Powell

