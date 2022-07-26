T20 cricket will make its Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham with the women’s T20 format.

This is the second appearance of the sport in the multi-nation tournament after 1998 where the men’s List-A cricket was played with South Africa winning the gold medal.

Cricket format and teams for CWG 2022

Eight teams will play in a single round-robin format followed by the playoffs.

India is placed alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in Group A while host England, South Africa and Sri Lanka are placed in Group B.

Schedule, Venue and Timings

India takes on Australia in the first match of the league stage on July 29 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground which will host all matches of the tournament.

Host England and New Zealand will complete the league stage on August 4 which is followed by the knockout matches on August 6 and 7.

Full schedule of the women’s T20 tournament in CWG 2022. | Photo Credit: Birmingham Games 2022