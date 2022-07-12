News

BAI to conduct CWG camp in Hyderabad

The Badminton Association of India to conduct a joint practice for the CWG-bound Indian shuttlers from July 18 to 24 in Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
12 July, 2022 18:45 IST
12 July, 2022 18:45 IST
BAI to conduct camp or the CWG-bound Indian shuttlers in Hyderabad. (Representative Image)

BAI to conduct camp or the CWG-bound Indian shuttlers in Hyderabad. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Badminton Association of India to conduct a joint practice for the CWG-bound Indian shuttlers from July 18 to 24 in Hyderabad.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct a joint practice for the Commonwealth Games-bound Indian shuttlers from July 18 to 24 in Hyderabad.

The entire 10-member Indian badminton contingent, including men and women, will practice together under the watchful eyes of the coaches before they leave for Birmingham on July 25 to participate in the biggest multi-sporting event of the year.

“It’s very important to bring together all the players ahead of the Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8). Such training sessions always help teams to get into the rhythm before any big event and also plan and work on various strategies as a team,” Sanjay Mishra, secretary of BAI, said on Tuesday in a statement.

Also Read
Sindhu, Prannoy lead India’s challenge at Singapore Super 500

In the last CWG held in Gold Coast in 2018, India clinched the maiden mixed team gold medal and finished at the top with six medals—two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. It also included the historic men’s doubles silver by Chirag Shetty and R. Satwiksairaj.

“We are the defending champions and our objective will be to continue to play with the same zeal and momentum in Birmingham. We have a very strong team and the players have experience and ability. I’m confident they will put on their best show in Birmingham,” the BAI official said.

Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu will lead the Indian team in the women’s section at the Birmingham Games along with players like Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri P, Ashwini Ponappa.

The men’s team, on the other hand, will consist of 2021 World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, B Sumeeth Reddy and star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us