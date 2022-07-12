The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct a joint practice for the Commonwealth Games-bound Indian shuttlers from July 18 to 24 in Hyderabad.

The entire 10-member Indian badminton contingent, including men and women, will practice together under the watchful eyes of the coaches before they leave for Birmingham on July 25 to participate in the biggest multi-sporting event of the year.

“It’s very important to bring together all the players ahead of the Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8). Such training sessions always help teams to get into the rhythm before any big event and also plan and work on various strategies as a team,” Sanjay Mishra, secretary of BAI, said on Tuesday in a statement.

In the last CWG held in Gold Coast in 2018, India clinched the maiden mixed team gold medal and finished at the top with six medals—two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. It also included the historic men’s doubles silver by Chirag Shetty and R. Satwiksairaj.

“We are the defending champions and our objective will be to continue to play with the same zeal and momentum in Birmingham. We have a very strong team and the players have experience and ability. I’m confident they will put on their best show in Birmingham,” the BAI official said.

Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu will lead the Indian team in the women’s section at the Birmingham Games along with players like Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri P, Ashwini Ponappa.

The men’s team, on the other hand, will consist of 2021 World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, B Sumeeth Reddy and star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.