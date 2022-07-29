News

Commonwealth Games 2022: England’s Yee wins Gold in men’s triathlon sprint distance

England’s Alex Yee completed the course with a timing of 50:34 to win the first gold medal at this year’s quadrennial event.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 16:31 IST
England’s Alex Yee crosses the line to win the men’s individual sprint distance final.

England’s Alex Yee crosses the line to win the men’s individual sprint distance final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England’s Alex Yee won the men’s triathlon sprint distance event on Friday to clinch the first gold medal of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The athlete from England completed the course in 50 minutes and 34 seconds and took the first place. Yee’s timing for the swim was 8:49 while he completed the cycling course in 26:07. For the running course, Yee clocked 14:31.

The second and third places were taken by New Zealand’s Herbert Wilde and Australia’s Matthew Hauser, respectively.

New Zealand’s Herbert Wilde led the triathlon for the major part but was given a 10-second penalty.

India’s Adarsh Muralidharan finished the triathlon in 30th place with a timing of 1:00:38. The other Indian in the contest, Vishwanath Yadav came 33rd with a timing of 1:02:52.

The sprint distance triathlon event consists a 750m swimming course, a 20 km cycling course and a 5 km run.

Later in the day, India’s Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Sunil Joshi will be competing in the women’s sprint distance triathlon.

