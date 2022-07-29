Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE, Day 1: India to kick off CWG with lawn bowls; IND vs PAK in badminton

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Commonwealth Games 2022 coverage!

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 29 so that you can stay up to speed!

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports.

JULY 29

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

(3:00 pm- 5:00pm)

Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats (Kushagra Rawat)

Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash)

Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj)

(2:18 am- July 30)

100m backstroke S9 (Ashish Kumar)

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

(6:30pm - 10:00pm)

India v Pakistan Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1

INDIA mixed team -

P V Sindhu

Treesa Jolly

Aakarshi Kashyap

Gayatri Gopichand

Ashwini Ponnappa

Lakshya Sen

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Shetty

Kidambi Srikanth

Sumeeth Reddy

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

5 pm- Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welter) - Round of 32

Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium

(3:30pm - 7:00pm)

Women’s Group A Match: Australia v India

Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

(2:30pm - 5:30pm)

Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification ( Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul) (2:32PM)

Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification ( Vishvajeet Singh, naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Anantha Narayanan S S, Dinesh Kumar) (3:25PM)

Women’s Team Sprint Qualification ( Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe) (4:12PM)

Men’s Team Sprint Qualification (Rajat Singh, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow) (4.46PM)

Men’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial (David beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Laitonjam) (8:40PM)

Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham

4:30 pm- Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

India entries - Men’s artistic Gymnastics

Satyajit Mondal

Yogeshwar Singh

Saif Sadik Tamboli

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(6:30pm - 10:00pm)

Women’s Group Match

India v Ghana

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1 (Tania Choudhury) (1:00 PM)

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1 (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh) (1.00PM)

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2 (4:00 PM)

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2 (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh) (4:00 PM)

Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain) (7:30PM)

Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki) (7:30PM)

Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain) (10:30PM)

Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey) (10:30PM)

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

11 pm- Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

11: 45 pm- Abhay Singh vs Joe Chapman Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

2 pm- India vs South Africa Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1

4:30 pm- India vs Barbados Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1

(8:30pm - 1:30am)

8:30 pm- India vs Fiji Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2

11 pm- India vs Singapore Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Indian entries:

Women’s team:

Diya Chitale

Manika Batra

Reeth Tennison

Sreeja Akula

Men’s team:

Harmeet Desai

Sanil Shetty

Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Triathlon, Sutton Park

(3:30pm - 8:30pm)

Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final

Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final

Indian entries

Men’s individual: (3:31PM)

Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol

Vishwanath Yadav

Women’s individual: (7 PM)

Sanjana Sunil Joshi

Pragnya Mohan

(Timings are subject to change)

Where do I watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. The live streaming of the Games will be available on the Sony LIV app or website.