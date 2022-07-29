Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE, Day 1: India to kick off CWG with lawn bowls; IND vs PAK in badminton

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Commonwealth Games 2022 coverage!
Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 29 so that you can stay up to speed!
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports.
JULY 29
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(3:00 pm- 5:00pm)
Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats (Kushagra Rawat)
Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash)
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj)
(2:18 am- July 30)
100m backstroke S9 (Ashish Kumar)
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(6:30pm - 10:00pm)
India v Pakistan Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
INDIA mixed team -
P V Sindhu
Treesa Jolly
Aakarshi Kashyap
Gayatri Gopichand
Ashwini Ponnappa
Lakshya Sen
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Kidambi Srikanth
Sumeeth Reddy
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
5 pm- Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welter) - Round of 32
Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium
(3:30pm - 7:00pm)
Women’s Group A Match: Australia v India
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(2:30pm - 5:30pm)
Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification ( Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul) (2:32PM)
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification ( Vishvajeet Singh, naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Anantha Narayanan S S, Dinesh Kumar) (3:25PM)
Women’s Team Sprint Qualification ( Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe) (4:12PM)
Men’s Team Sprint Qualification (Rajat Singh, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow) (4.46PM)
Men’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial (David beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Laitonjam) (8:40PM)
Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham
4:30 pm- Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
India entries - Men’s artistic Gymnastics
Satyajit Mondal
Yogeshwar Singh
Saif Sadik Tamboli
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(6:30pm - 10:00pm)
Women’s Group Match
India v Ghana
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1 (Tania Choudhury) (1:00 PM)
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1 (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh) (1.00PM)
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2 (4:00 PM)
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2 (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh) (4:00 PM)
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain) (7:30PM)
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki) (7:30PM)
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain) (10:30PM)
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey) (10:30PM)
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
11 pm- Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
11: 45 pm- Abhay Singh vs Joe Chapman Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
2 pm- India vs South Africa Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1
4:30 pm- India vs Barbados Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1
(8:30pm - 1:30am)
8:30 pm- India vs Fiji Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2
11 pm- India vs Singapore Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Indian entries:
Women’s team:
Diya Chitale
Manika Batra
Reeth Tennison
Sreeja Akula
Men’s team:
Harmeet Desai
Sanil Shetty
Sharath Kamal
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Triathlon, Sutton Park
(3:30pm - 8:30pm)
Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final
Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final
Indian entries
Men’s individual: (3:31PM)
Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol
Vishwanath Yadav
Women’s individual: (7 PM)
Sanjana Sunil Joshi
Pragnya Mohan
(Timings are subject to change)
Where do I watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. The live streaming of the Games will be available on the Sony LIV app or website.