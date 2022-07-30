News

Commonwealth Games 2022: Gymnast Yogeshwar Singh qualifies for men’s all-around final

Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men’s all-around final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

30 July, 2022 02:48 IST
Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh competes on the horizontal bar during the Men’s Team and Individual Artistic Gymnastic Qualification at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Arena Birmingham on Friday.

Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh competes on the horizontal bar during the Men’s Team and Individual Artistic Gymnastic Qualification at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Arena Birmingham on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yogeshwar made it to the top 18 with an overall score of 73.600. He will compete in the final on Sunday.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

Satyajit Mondal, with a score of 13.475, finished ninth in the men’s pole vault qualification round. Mondal will be the first reserve for the final, which means that if any of the top-eight are unable to compete in the final, Mondal will replace that gymnast.

Saif Tamboli finished joint-eighth with Australian Tyson Bull in the parallel bars qualification with a score of 14.050. However, since Bull had the higher execution score of 8.650 as compared to Tamboli’s 8.250, he qualified for the final while the Indian has been kept as first reserve.

Both, men’s pole vault and men’s parallel bars finals are scheduled to be held on August 2.

In the overall men’s team standings, India finished eighth out of 11. Host nation England took the gold while the silver and bronze medals were won by Canada and Cyprus, respectively.

India has won a total of three medals in gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. Ashish Kumar won a silver in pole vault and bronze in floor exercise at the 2010 edition in New Delhi. Four years later, Dipa Karmakar clinched a bronze in the women’s pole vault in Glasgow.

Videos

