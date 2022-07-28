News

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pranati Nayak leads India’s medal hopes in gymnastics

Y. B. Sarangi
28 July, 2022 21:29 IST
Pranati, who won her second Asian medal in Doha last month with a total score of 13.367, would like to improve her performance a notch in Birmingham.

Pranati, who won her second Asian medal in Doha last month with a total score of 13.367, would like to improve her performance a notch in Birmingham.

Two-time Asian championships bronze medallist in vault Pranati Nayak will be the biggest medal hope for India at the gymnastics arena of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Pranati, who won her second Asian medal in Doha last month with a total score of 13.367, would like to improve her performance a notch to be in with a chance to land a medal at the Games after Dipa Karmakar.

Other than Pranati, Protishta Samanta is capable of reaching the vault final.

Ruthuja Nataraj is the other member of the women’s artistic team.

Yogeshwar Singh, who is better in floor exercises and vault, and Saif Tamboli, who is good in parallel bars, are the other members of the men’s side.

The Indian men will be seen in action first as the men’s team final and individual qualification events are scheduled to be held on Friday.

Bavleen Kaur is the lone rhythmic gymnast representing the country.

