Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s badminton mixed team takes 4-0 lead against Pakistan

India’s badminton mixed team leads Pakistan 3-0 in their opening Group A match at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India has assured a win in the fixture. However, the women’s doubles tie is yet to be played.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were the first to take court in the mixed doubles fixture. The Indian duo sailed through their game and won 21-9 21-12., giving India a 1-0 lead.

Kidambi Srikanth followed up with a 21-7 21-12 win over Murad Ali to double India’s advantage in the tie.

The third fixture offered more of India’s domination as P.V. Sindhu pulled off a comfortable 21-7 21-6 win over Mahoor Shahzad.

Having secured the win, India’s men’s doubles pair of Rakiraddy and Shetty took the court. The duo completed a straight sets 21-12 21-9 win over Pakistan’s pair of Muhammad Bhatti and Murad Ali.