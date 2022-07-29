News

Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s badminton mixed team takes 4-0 lead against Pakistan

The Indian badminton mixed team took an unassailable 4-0 lead against Pakistan in their opening Group A fixture at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 20:20 IST
29 July, 2022 20:20 IST
Kidambi Srikanth was among the shuttlers who helped India take an unassailable 4-0 lead over Pakistan.

Kidambi Srikanth was among the shuttlers who helped India take an unassailable 4-0 lead over Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian badminton mixed team took an unassailable 4-0 lead against Pakistan in their opening Group A fixture at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

India’s badminton mixed team leads Pakistan 3-0 in their opening Group A match at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India has assured a win in the fixture. However, the women’s doubles tie is yet to be played.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE, Day 1

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were the first to take court in the mixed doubles fixture. The Indian duo sailed through their game and won 21-9 21-12., giving India a 1-0 lead.

Kidambi Srikanth followed up with a 21-7 21-12 win over Murad Ali to double India’s advantage in the tie.

The third fixture offered more of India’s domination as P.V. Sindhu pulled off a comfortable 21-7 21-6 win over Mahoor Shahzad.

Having secured the win, India’s men’s doubles pair of Rakiraddy and Shetty took the court. The duo completed a straight sets 21-12 21-9 win over Pakistan’s pair of Muhammad Bhatti and Murad Ali.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us