Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A match between India and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Meghna Singh is set to make her T20I debut today. The toss is coming up in just over five minutes.

As the Commonwealth Games ushers in a new dawn for Women’s Cricket, read here about India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wanting her side to adopt a “killing attitude”.

“Whenever we are training and practising, we are trying to create that mahaul (environment). We keep talking about that killing attitude, and right now, we are working on that. Australia is a good team, but I can only talk about my team. The killing attitude is something we all are working on…”

India and Australia will square off in the Commonwealth Games opener as Women’s T20 cricket makes it debut at the quadrennial event at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

India and Australia are favourites to advance to the semifinals from Group A, which includes Pakistan and Barbados. While India, fourth in the ICC rankings, is coming off a 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka last month but will have its task cut out against top-ranked Australia, which is on a five-match winning streak and hasn’t lost a T20I since March 30 2021.

IND-W VS AUS-W DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath (c)

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King

Team Composition: AUS-W: 6: 5 IND-W Credits Left: 0.0

WHERE AN WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA, COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 LIVE?