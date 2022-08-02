Commonwealth Games 2022: Punam Yadav misses medal chance after three failed clean & jerk attempts

Punam Yadav bowed out of the women’s 76kg weightlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday after three failed Clean & Jerk attempts in the Women’s 76kg . Yadav made her final attempt at 116kg cleanly but dropped the bar before getting the signal to do so. She was in the silver medal position before the Clean & Jerk round.

The Indian, who won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, looked out of place as she failed her first attempt in snatch but cleared her next two attempts with 95kg and 98kg.

In the Clean & Jerk event, she failed to lift 116kg in all three attempts, losing the opportunity to put herself in contention for a podium spot.