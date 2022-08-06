Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Naveen win wrestling golds at Commonwealth Games 2022

Ravi Kumar Dahiya beat Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson in the final of the men’s freestyle 57 kg category to win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Indian faced resistance from the Nigerian and took nearly two minutes to get his first point on the board. His lethal first move, however, got him eight points. He soon completed another take down to reach 10 points and take the bout by technical superiority.

This was Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s third straight win by technical superiority in the 2022 Games.

Naveen bags gold medal

Naveen bagged a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 74 kg category when he beat Pakistan’s Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the final on Saturday.

Naveen led the bout 2-0 at the end of first round. In the second round, he claimed a flurry of seven points to win the bout 9-0.

Ravi Dahiya and Naveen won India’s fourth and sixth gold medals, respectively, in wrestling at the Birmingham Games. So far, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia had won gold medals.

Pooja Gehlot wins bronze

Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal in the women’s freestyle 50 kg category by defeating Scotland’s Letchidjio.

Gehlot won the bronze medal bout by technical superiority with a score 12-2.

The Indian had earlier finished her group on the top place with two wins out of two. She, however, lost her semifinal bout to Canada’s Madison Parks.

India’s medal tally from wrestling moved to ten - six gold, one silver and three bronze.