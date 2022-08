Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

TABLE TENNIS - WOMEN’S DOUBLES - ROUND OF 16 Sreeja/Reeth sail through to the quarterfinals with a equally breezy win. They win 11-7, 11-4, 11-3. Manika/Diya romp to the quarterfinals with a 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 win in the Round of 16. Manika/Diya make light work of their opponents, winning the second game 11-5 and go 2-0 up. Sreeja/Reeth win their first game 11-7 to go 1-0 up. Manika Batra and Diya Chitale have won the first game 11-5 against Hosenally and Jalim from Mauritius. Sreeja and Reeth begin their match against their opponents from Wales.

ACTION COMING UP

Moreover, as many as seven boxers will be assured of medals today as they will be in action in their semifinals bouts. They are assured of winning bronze but would want to make it all the way and clinch the gold.

7⃣ Indian boxers in semifinals,

7⃣ medals assured. But what colour medals will they be?



🥇- ?

🥈- ?

🥉- ?#CWG2022 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/QRd1ajow7l — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 6, 2022

All six Indian wrestlers in the fray on Friday won medals and nine more will be in action today from 3:00 PM IST.

AUGUST 6, DAY 9 FULL SCHEDULE - INDIA (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)

LAWN BOWLS

4:30 PM- Men’s Fours Gold Medal match - India vs Northern Ireland

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

2:50 PM Women’s F55 - 57 Shot Put Finals- Poonam Sharma, Sharmila, Santhosh

3:00 PM Women’s 10km Walk Final- Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami

4:20 PM Mens 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

4:45 PM Womens 4*100 Relay Round Heat 1- India

11:30 PM Womens Hammer Throw Finals - Manju Bala

12:40 AM (Aug 7) Mens 5000m Finals- Avinash Sable

BOXING

3:00 PM Over 45kg - 48kg Semifinals- Nitu Ganghas Vs Priyanka Dhillon (Canada)

3:30 PM Over 48kg - 51 Kg Semifinals- Amit Panghal Vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia)

7:15 PM Over 48kg - 50kg Semifinals- Nikhat Zareen Vs Savannah Alfiya Stubley (England)

8:00 PM Over 57kg - 60kg Semifinals Jaismine Lamboria Vs Gemmah Paige Richardson (England)

11:30 PM: Over 54kg - 57kg Semifinals Mohammed Hussam Uddin vs Joseph Commey (Ghana)

12:45 AM (Aug 7) Over 63.5kg - 67kg Semifinals- Rohit Tokas Vs Stephen Zimba (Zambia)

1:30 AM (Aug 7) Over 92 Kg Semifinals- Sagar Ahlawat Vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere (Nigeria)

CRICKET

3:30 PM Semifinal - India vs England

HOCKEY

10:30 PM - Men’s Semifinal - India vs South Africa

WRESTLING (3:00 PM ONWARDS)

Womens Freestyle 50kg Group A- Pooja Gehlot Vs Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio (Scotland)

Mens Freestyle 1/8 Finals- Naveen Vs Ogbonna Immanuel John (Nigeria)

Womens Freestyle 50kg Group A- Pooja Gehlot Vs Rebecca Ndolo Muambo (Cameroon)

Womens Freestyle 53kg Nordic Match 3- Vinesh Phogat Vs Mercy Bolafunoluwa (Nigeria)

Womens Freestyle 76 Kg Quarterfinals- Pooja Sihag Vs Michelle Montague (New Zealand)

Mens 57kg Quarterfinals- Ravi Kumar Dahiya Vs Suraj Singh (New Zealand)

Womens Freestyle 53kg Nordic Match 2- Vinesh Phogat Vs Samantha Stewart (Canada)

Mens Freestyle 97kg Quarterfinals- Deepak Nehra Vs Nishan Randhawa (Canada)

Womens Freestyle 53 Kg Nordic Match 6- Vinesh Phogat Vs Chamodya Keshani (Sri Lanka)

SQUASH

5:15 PM Men’s doubles quarterfinals- Abhay Singh/Senthil Kumar

6:45 PM Mixed doubles semifinals- Dipika Pallikal/ Saurav Ghosal

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS

2:00 PM Women’s doubles round of 16- Manika Batra/ Divya Chitale

2:00 PM Women’s doubles round of 16- Sreeja Akula/ Reeth Tennison

2:40 PM Men’s singles quarterfinals - Sharath Kamal

3:25 PM Men’s singles quarterfinals -S. Shetty

3:25 PM Men’s singles quarterfinals- Sathiyan

4:10 PM Women’s singles semifinals Sreeja Akula

4:55 PM Men’s doubles semifinals- G. Sathiyan/ Sharath Kamal

6:00 PM Mixed doubles semifinals Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula

10:45 PM Mens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Bronze Medal - Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs Isau Ogunkunle (NIGERIA)

12:15 AM (Aug 7) Womens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Bronze Medal Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Sue Bailey (ENGLAND)

1:00 AM (Aug 7) Womens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Gold Medal Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi (NIGERIA)

BADMINTON

4:20 PM Women’s singles quarterfinals- PV Sindhu

6:00 PM Women’s singles quarterfinals Aakarshi Kashyap

10 PM Men’s singles quarterfinals- Kidambi Srikanth

10 PM Men’s singles quarterfinals- Lakshya Sen

10:50 PM Women’s doubles Quarterfinals- Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand

11:40 PM Men’s doubles Quarterfinals- Satwik and Chirag