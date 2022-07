South African all-rounder Marizaane Kapp is set to miss the Commonwealth Games (CWG) after she flew home due to personal reasons.

Kapp’s brother-in-law met with an accident that left him in intensive care, which forced the 32-year-old to skip the CWG multi-nation T20I series that is scheduled to commence on July 29. South Africa is yet to name a replacement for Kapp.

South Africa’s opening Group B match is against New Zealand on July 30.