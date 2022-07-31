Commonwealth Games gymnastics: Yogeshwar finishes 15th; Ruthuja claims 17th position

Yogeshwar Singh finished 15th among men and Ruthuja Nataraj took the 17th spot among women in gymnastics all-around finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Yogeshwar improved upon his qualification showing (73.600 points for 16th place) in the men’s all-around final as he collected 74.700 points (floor 11.500, pommel horse 12.900, rings 12.350, vault 13.200, parallel bars 12.050, horizontal bar 12.700) to take the 15th slot.

Ruthuja made the cut for the women's all-around final with a total score of 46.250 (vault 12.300, uneven bars 11.950, balance beam 11.350, floor exercises 10.650) at the 13th position. She finished as the third reserve (11.950) in parallel bars.

Ruthuja managed 43.000 points (vault 12.950, uneven bars 10.000, balance beam 10.250, floor exercises 9.800) in the all-around final to be 17th.

Pranati Nayak, who was the second reserve in all-around with 43.500, qualified for the vault final by claiming the third position. She scored 13.275.