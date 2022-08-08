Indian DOTA 2 team clinches bronze at Commonwealth E-sports C’ship

The Indian DOTA 2 team on Sunday produced an all-round performance to clinch bronze at the first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championship in Birmingham.

The Indian Dota 2 team, comprising Moin Ejaz (captain), Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubhnam Goli, and Vishal Vernekar, defeated New Zealand 2-0 in a best-of-three format.

Despite the early pressure from New Zealand, the Indian contingent kept a cool head and won the first two rounds by taking the enemy’s ancient with their intense gameplay and strategies.

Also Read India ends FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 campaign with a group stage exit

“This win symbolises the amount of hard work the team has put in over the years. Winning a medal at the Commonwealth was a dream for us and we’re super proud as a team. We were very much aware before leaving for Birmingham that the tournament was going to be tough. Keeping in mind the intensity and level of the game on such an international platform, each and every team member gave their best shot during the practice sessions.,” said an elated Indian DOTA 2 skipper Moin Ejaz.

Earlier in the tournament, India kicked off its campaign with a convincing victory against Wales followed by a victory against Trinidad and Tobago, but lost to England. It progressed to the semi-finals but couldn’t go past Malaysia’s team and was eventually pitted against New Zealand in the bronze medal tie, which they won comprehensively.

“This is a historic win. The team DOTA has made the entire country proud by winning the bronze medal in the first-ever Commonwealth ,our next stop will be Asian Games 2022, where Esports is a proper medal event, and our focus is to excel in the tournament with multiple podiums finishes and bringing the laurels for our country. ” said Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation.

The Indian team in the Rocket League, which Hargun Singh led with Sandeep Sahani and Rushil Reddy, were not able to make it through after losing out to Canada by 3-0 in the best of five series in their first group stage match.