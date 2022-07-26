News

Lovlina’s coach Sandhya Gurung gets CWG accreditation

Y. B. Sarangi
26 July, 2022 17:50 IST
New Delhi: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain during the Elite Women Commonwealth Games (CWG) Trials 2022, at Indira Gandhi stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s coach Sandhya Gurung got her Commonwealth Games accreditation in Birmingham on Tuesday.

“Coach Sandhya Gurung has received her accreditation and room at the Games Village in Birmingham,” said a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) statement.

Lovlina, through a tweet on Monday, had complained of ‘mental harassment’ as her coach could not enter the Games Village. She said the absence of her coach hampered her training ahead of the Games.

The BFI put the ball in the IOA’s court and the Union Sports Ministry urged the Olympic body to arrange accreditation for Sandhya to facilitate her entry.

Following a special meeting of its top officials, the IOA requested the Birmingham Commonwealth Games Organising Committee (BCGOC) to provide accreditation to the coach.

