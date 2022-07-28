News

Manpreet Singh named Team India male flagbearer for Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony

Shuttler P.V. Sindhu was named the flagbearer of the Indian contingent earlier on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
28 July, 2022 00:57 IST
Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh in action.

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has been named the male flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony, to be held on Thursday.

Earlier, shuttler P.V. Sindhu was named the co-flagbearer of the Indian contingent.

India has a 205-member contingent with athletes competing in events across 15 sports.

Manpreet will captain the Indian men's hockey team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India is in Pool B alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. The two-time silver medallist will begin its campaign against Ghana on July 31.

Manpreet had led the Indian team to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

