Manpreet Singh named Team India male flagbearer for Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has been named the male flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony, to be held on Thursday.

Earlier, shuttler P.V. Sindhu was named the co-flagbearer of the Indian contingent.

India has a 205-member contingent with athletes competing in events across 15 sports.

Manpreet will captain the Indian men's hockey team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India is in Pool B alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. The two-time silver medallist will begin its campaign against Ghana on July 31.

Manpreet had led the Indian team to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.