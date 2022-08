Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India’s flagbearers for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to happen on Monday at 7:30 pm IST.

Kamal, 40, in combination with Sreeja Akula won the elusive gold in table tennis mixed doubles while Nikhat clinched boxing gold in women’s 50kg flyweight category on Sunday.

MORE TO FOLLOW...