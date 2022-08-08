Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday. India has won 55 medals so far, which includes 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals. (INDIAN MEDAL TALLY)

HEAD TO HEAD- (Men’s Singles gold medal match - Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong)

India’s Lakshya Sen in his maiden CWG will face the Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG for gold. The World No 10 Indian has a 2-0 lead against Yong, however, the Malaysian defeated Lakshya’s compatriot and former World No 1 Kidabmi Srikanth in the semifinals and for the second time at CWG 2022.

HEAD TO HEAD- (Women’s Singles gold medal match - P. V. Sindhu vs Michelle Li)

The Indian World No 7 P V Sindhu will take on Canada’s World No 13 Michelle Li in the women’s singles finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sindhu holds an advantage over the Canadian having won eight off the 10 matches. In this year, she played Li twice and defeated her on both occasions.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is taking place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 11 in Birmingham.

AUGUST 8, DAY 11 FULL SCHEDULE - INDIA (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)

BADMINTON

1:20 PM Women’s Singles gold medal match - P. V. Sindhu vs Li Michelle (Canada)

2:10 PM Men’s Singles gold medal match - Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong (Malaysia)

3:00 PM- Men’s Doubles gold medal match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (England)

HOCKEY

5:00 PM Men’s Hockey gold medal match- India vs Australia

TABLE TENNIS

3:35 PM: Men’s Singles bronze medal match - G. Sathiyan vs Paul Drinkhall (England)

4:25 PM: Men’s Singles gold medal match - Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford (England)