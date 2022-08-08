Badminton LIVE Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Sindhu’s gold medal match at 1:20PM, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag also in action

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the badminton matches from the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. (INDIAN MEDAL TALLY) Here is the full medals tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

HEAD TO HEAD- (Men’s Singles gold medal match - Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong)

India’s Lakshya Sen in his maiden CWG will face the Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG for gold. The World No 10 Indian has a 2-0 lead against Yong, however, the Malaysian defeated Lakshya’s compatriot and former World No 1 Kidabmi Srikanth in the semifinals and for the second time at CWG 2022.

HEAD TO HEAD- (Women’s Singles gold medal match - P. V. Sindhu vs Michelle Li)

The Indian World No 7 P V Sindhu will take on Canada’s World No 13 Michelle Li in the women’s singles finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sindhu holds an advantage over the Canadian having won eight off the 10 matches. In this year, she played Li twice and defeated her on both occasions.

BADMINTON - INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY

1:20 PM Women’s Singles gold medal match - P. V. Sindhu vs Li Michelle (Canada)

2:10 PM Men’s Singles gold medal match - Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong (Malaysia)

3:00 PM- Men’s Doubles gold medal match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (England)

Indian medallists in Badminton at CWG 2022 so far

Athlete Event Medal Kidambi Srikanth Men's Singles Bronze Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand Women's Doubles Bronze