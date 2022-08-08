News

Sharath Kamal wins gold in table tennis men’s singles at Commonwealth Games

The only other time Sharath, seeded fourth here, made it to the CWG final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

Team Sportstar
08 August, 2022 17:55 IST
08 August, 2022 17:55 IST
Achanta Sharath Kamal beat Liam Pitchford of India 4-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) to win gold in the men’s singles table tennis.

Achanta Sharath Kamal beat Liam Pitchford of India 4-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) to win gold in the men’s singles table tennis. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The only other time Sharath, seeded fourth here, made it to the CWG final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

Achanta Sharath Kamal beat Liam Pitchford of India 4-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) to win gold in the men's singles table tennis final at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Monday. This is Sharath's seventh CWG gold and 13th medal overall at the CWG.

The only other time Sharath, seeded fourth here, made it to the CWG final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

Earlier, G. Sathiyan bagged his first CWG Singles medal when he beat Paul Drinkhall of England 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 11-9 in the bronze medal play-off.

On Sunday, Sharath and Sathiyan got the silver medal in the men's doubles, losing to England's Drinkhall and Pitchford in the final.

In a rematch of the 2018 men's doubles final, the defending champion won 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-4).

Sharath and young Sreeja Akula won the mixed doubles gold medal on Sunday. The Sharath-Akula pair comfortably beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the gold medal contest.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us