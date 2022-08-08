Achanta Sharath Kamal beat Liam Pitchford of India 4-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) to win gold in the men's singles table tennis final at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Monday. This is Sharath's seventh CWG gold and 13th medal overall at the CWG.

The only other time Sharath, seeded fourth here, made it to the CWG final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

Earlier, G. Sathiyan bagged his first CWG Singles medal when he beat Paul Drinkhall of England 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 11-9 in the bronze medal play-off.

On Sunday, Sharath and Sathiyan got the silver medal in the men's doubles, losing to England's Drinkhall and Pitchford in the final.

In a rematch of the 2018 men's doubles final, the defending champion won 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-4).

SHARATH KAMAL, AT 40, WINS TT SINGLE'S GOLD AT CWG!



He is at the top of the podium for the first time since 2006!



What a player!

Follow #CWG LIVE blog: https://t.co/v5Q0x86yjn pic.twitter.com/9ntgEzmp06 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 8, 2022

Sharath and young Sreeja Akula won the mixed doubles gold medal on Sunday. The Sharath-Akula pair comfortably beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the gold medal contest.