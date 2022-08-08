Sindhu wins first gold medal in women’s singles at Commonwealth Games

News

Former world champion PV Sindhu won her first CWG gold medal in women's singles after beating Michelle Li of Canada in the final on Monday.

Team Sportstar
08 August, 2022 14:44 IST
Former world champion PV Sindhu won her first CWG gold medal in women's singles after beating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 in the final on Monday. This is also India’s 19th gold medal of the Birmingham Games.

Sindhu won the first game 21-15 and had a five-point lead at the mid-game break in the second game. Li struggled to find her range on the backcourt in the second game. The highlight of the match was an engrossing 57-stroke rally. Both players showed excellent defence but it was the Canadian who ultimately hit the winner.

But that was a rare silver lining for Li, who eventually lost the second game to Sindhu 13-21. The Tokyo bronze medallist sealed the match with a cross court smash.

She already has a silver and a bronze in singles from the 2018 and 2014 editions.

Earlier, Sindhu beat Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute semifinal contest. 

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth and the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand signed off with bronze medals in badminton on Sunday.

Srikanth, a former world number one, prevailed over Singapore's world number 87 Jia Heng Teh 21-15 21-18 to claim a bronze medal to go with the silver that he had won four years ago in Gold Coast.

In the following bronze medal playoff, Treesa and Gayatri registered a 21-15 21-18 win over the world number 159 Australian pair of Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville to finish third on the podium in their first major event together as a combination.

