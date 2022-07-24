Kidambi Srikanth, former World No.1 and India’s biggest medal hope in men’s singles in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (from July 28) is keen to “experience the feeling of winning a gold in the Games”.

The 29-year-old Srikanth, who was a silver medallist in the last edition and seemed to have rediscovered his wonted form for the better half of this year so far playing a significant role in India winning the prestigious Thomas Cup and remaining unbeaten in all his singles matches, said he was definitely gunning for the gold.

“The preparations are good though I got to train only for a week. But, it is a nice feeling to take care of some of the finer aspects in the run-up to the CWG,” Srikanth said in a chat with ‘The Hindu’. Srikanth, who won a record four Super Series titles in 2017, said he had been playing really well in the last six months.

“It also happened that this is the only time we had played a lot of tournaments. Last year and in 2021 there were no tournaments. It is always good to play a lot of them,” he said.

“For me, I just can’t really train for five or six weeks and play a tournament. I have to play a lot of tournaments before any big events.

I am just happy with how everything has been going on in the last two or three months,” the champion shuttler said, after having a few, serious exchanges of thoughts with the chief national coach P. Gopi Chand who was apparently giving him some tips.

“ I don’t say there have been any forced changes either in my game or training methods in the recent past. If there is a change that is good and it is a good one too,” he said.

Srikanth said that Gopi Sir and Siyadath bhayya (coach Siyadatullah )had been deciding his training programme. “I am quite happy with how things are going right now,” he added.

On the chances in the CWG, the soft-spoken shuttler said it was going to be a tough CWG. “Me, Lakshya, Loh Kean Yew won medals recently in the World Championship. Anything is possible,” he said.

“I think Loh Kean Yew and Lakshya are playing well. Players from Malaysia are also doing well. It is definitely going to be a good competition that’s for sure. I think the level of the players is high this time around for sure. I just have to be at my best to win the gold,” Srikanth signed off.