PV Sindhu on why winning Singapore Open before CWG 2022 was important

Saturday was the last day of the preparatory camp at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad for Indian shuttlers bound for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG).

It was obvious that the players were keen to smoothen the rough edges before leaving for the CWG. Double-Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu was no exception, exchanging thoughts with her South Korean coach Park Tae-Sang.

“I always had great belief in myself. It was only a question of time before I could rediscover the winning touch. I am glad I did that at the recent Singapore Open,” Sindhu said after the training session.

“Yes, such wins (Singapore Open) are important, particularly ahead of a big event like the CWG. (It) meant a lot to me, a big confidence booster,” the 27-year-old Sindhu said.

About her title drought, Sindhu said, "So, it was just a question of time. Sometimes, you need to understand that it was not your day. Have hope and confidence that you can come back stronger.”

Given her recent title, and with compatriot Saina Nehwal missing the bus for Birmingham, the expectations of a gold medal from Sindhu have increased.

“Yes, hopefully, looking to win the gold in the CWG. I will do my best,” she said with a big smile.

P.V. Sindhu with coach Park Tae-Sang at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam

Asked if she had made adjustments to her game or training sessions, Sindhu said they were always related to skill and physical fitness.

“Srikanth is my strength and conditioning coach. Physio Evangeline (Baddam) is there too. It is important to stay injury-free. It is important to know what mistakes I was making and work on them,” Sindhu said.

“It was like a process where everybody worked together. I think everyone came together and worked well in Singapore, and I hope to repeat the same in CWG too. I had to be more patient and consistent,” she explained further.

The Commonwealth Games do not feature some of Sindhu's arch rivals from China, Chinese Taipei, and Europe. However, Sindhu is mindful of not getting complacent.

“There are a couple of good players from Malaysia and Singapore. There are Li Michelle and Kirsty Gilmour who are very good. It is not easy. I can’t take it easy. I have to give my 100 per cent from my first match like in any other tournament,” Sindhu said.

The ace shuttler is also hopeful about India’s medal prospects in badminton at the Commonwealth Games. On the entire team, Sindhu said, “We have good chances. We have good players in all departments. I am sure we will get a couple of medals. But we must not take it easy.”