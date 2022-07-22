High jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been cleared to compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham by the organisers on Friday.

The Birmingham CWG organisers had initially rejected Shankar’s late entry but the IOA has now got confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and organisers about acceptance of his entry after a Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM), a report from PTI read.

“Mr Tejaswin Shankar’s entry has been approved by the CGF and accordingly accepted by the Sports Entry Department of Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 during the DRM,” a communication from the IOA to AFI, said.

Tejaswin was roped in as a replacement for Arokia Rajiv (4x400 relay) in India’s athletics contingent for the Games by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in early July. AFI’s request was, however, struck down by the CWG Working Committee the following day citing that only a like-to-like replacement is permissible for the tournament.

“The CGF in consultation with the relevant International Federation and CGF Medical Commission may approve a permanent replacement of an athlete by another eligible athlete only in the same sport and discipline and event(s) where there are extenuating/extraordinary circumstances (e.g., medical circumstances, Anti-Doping rule violations and appeals) that may prevent the participation of an athlete in Birmingham 2022,” the CWG organisers had said on IOA’s request for Tejaswin’s inclusion.

The 23-year-old national record holder was earlier denied a spot in India’s athletics squad by AFI after he failed to attend the Inter-State Championships in Chennai in June despite meeting qualification standards. Tejaswin opted to compete in his final NCAA track and field outdoor championships – the premier college athletics competition in the USA.

The organisers have also added quarter-miler M V Jilna was also re-included in the squad. Jilna, who was named in the initial 37-member Indian athletics team as a 4x100m relay runner by the AFI was withdrawn to stick to 36 athletes as allotted by the IOA.