Cricket Videos

Rory Burns prepared for life in the bubble in India

The England opener has prepared for life in a bio-bubble in India ahead of a four-Test series which begins in Chennai next week.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 29 January, 2021 13:03 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 29 January, 2021 13:03 IST
Australia Day
Explainer: What is Australia Day and where does Cricket Australia come into the picture?
Anderson feeling ageless after six-wicket haul for England
Tim Paine unsure of Australia captaincy for the Ashes
Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed
 More Videos
2020 year in sport: Champions who stayed champions in a difficult year
England's Bairstow: My game has never been better
South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to sweep Test series
SL vs ENG: Anderson understands tight Sri Lanka Covid protocols
England arrives in Sri Lanka for two Tests
Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald
NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session
South Africa seals big win over Sri Lanka in first Test