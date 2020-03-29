Cricket Videos

On this day: Clarke leads Australia to fifth ODI World Cup win

Michael Clarke-led Australia beat Trans-tasman rival New Zealand, led by Brendon McCullum, in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to lift the World Cup.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2020 09:47 IST
On this day: Clarke leads Australia to fifth ODI World Cup win
