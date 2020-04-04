Cricket Videos

Pat Cummins: I'm greedy, I'd love to see the IPL happen

While expressing his desire to see the World T20 go on as scheduled later this year, Aussie pacer Pat Cummins cheekily shared his hopes for the IPL too.

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2020 13:57 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 April, 2020 13:57 IST
