Videos

Justin Langer looks for silver lining in coronavirus isolation

Australia's head coach Justin Langer believes a lot of players can use this time to take a good physical and mental break and recharge themselves.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 March, 2020 20:25 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 March, 2020 20:25 IST
Lionel Messi joins other legends in coronavirus advice video
FFA CEO announces suspension of A-League
Football Icons - Thierry Henry
Postponement of Tokyo Olympics should be considered - JOC president
 More Videos
Canada PM Justin Trudeau backs decision not to send athletes to Japan
Infantino: Fighting coronavirus is priority at the moment
Tokyo 2020 president: Postponement an option but Olympics won't be cancelled
Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services
Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Ding Liren of China (left) beat top seed Fabiano Caruana in the third round of the Candidates chess tournament at Yekaterinburg.
Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus
Lorenzo Sanz
Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White
U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020
 Related