Videos Justin Langer looks for silver lining in coronavirus isolation Australia's head coach Justin Langer believes a lot of players can use this time to take a good physical and mental break and recharge themselves. Team Sportstar 26 March, 2020 20:25 IST Team Sportstar 26 March, 2020 20:25 IST Lionel Messi joins other legends in coronavirus advice video FFA CEO announces suspension of A-League Football Icons - Thierry Henry Postponement of Tokyo Olympics should be considered - JOC president More Videos Canada PM Justin Trudeau backs decision not to send athletes to Japan Infantino: Fighting coronavirus is priority at the moment Tokyo 2020 president: Postponement an option but Olympics won't be cancelled Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020