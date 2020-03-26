Videos Atletico Madrid pays tribute to coronavirus health workers Every night, Atletico's stadium Wanda Metropolitano shows videos of people across Spain applauding the health workers working during the coronavirus pandemic. Team Sportstar 26 March, 2020 20:25 IST Team Sportstar 26 March, 2020 20:25 IST Lionel Messi joins other legends in coronavirus advice video FFA CEO announces suspension of A-League Football Icons - Thierry Henry Postponement of Tokyo Olympics should be considered - JOC president More Videos Canada PM Justin Trudeau backs decision not to send athletes to Japan Infantino: Fighting coronavirus is priority at the moment Tokyo 2020 president: Postponement an option but Olympics won't be cancelled Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020