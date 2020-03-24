Videos FFA CEO announces suspension of A-League Football Federation Australia (FFA) CEO John Johnson announced that A-League, which is played in most parts of Australia and New Zealand, has been suspended. Shivansh Gupta _11416 24 March, 2020 18:08 IST Shivansh Gupta _11416 24 March, 2020 18:08 IST FFA CEO announces suspension of A-League Football Icons - Thierry Henry Postponement of Tokyo Olympics should be considered - JOC president Canada PM Justin Trudeau backs decision not to send athletes to Japan More Videos Infantino: Fighting coronavirus is priority at the moment Tokyo 2020 president: Postponement an option but Olympics won't be cancelled Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut