Cricket Videos Steve Smith shares Secret Santa story Steve Smith's quirky Christmas story involving Marnus Labuschagne, Santa and a board game! Team Sportstar 28 December, 2019 20:21 IST Steve Smith shares Secret Santa story Team Sportstar 28 December, 2019 20:21 IST Steve Smith shares Secret Santa story South Africa prepared for England challenge India vs West Indies, Chennai ODI: Slow ticket sales at counters on Day 1 Rahul Dravid: U-19 World Cup not be-all, end-all of everything More Videos Afghanistan Vs West Indies Lucknow Diary WATCH: India vs Bangladesh pink ball Test preview Warne backs Pucovski's mental health break India vs Bangladesh Video Preview: Indore gears up for 1st Test Finch full of praise for 'world-class' Warner Steve Smith not considering Australia captaincy after impressive Ashes Meet the English cricket team's new coach - Chris Silverwood Root: Smith's been a pain!