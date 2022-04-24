Cricket Videos

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confident of Virat Kohli's comeback

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar is confident that Virat Kohli will comeback stronger after the former Indian captain got out for a golden duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

24 April, 2022 12:35 IST

