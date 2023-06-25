Kapil Dev and Co. ring in 40th anniversary of 1983 World Cup triumph with private get-together in Mumbai

Members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team came together in a private get-together in Mumbai to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their historic victory on Sunday.

Barring Ravi Shastri, who is currently in the UK, all members of the team and the manager, P R Man Singh were in attendance. The 1983 team also invited Chandu Borde and Bishan Singh Bedi, the two surviving selectors from that period. Bedi, who is based in New Delhi, could not make it but Borde came in from Pune to join the celebration. It was an opportunity to dial back the clock and reminisce about that World Cup, the season which preceded it and life after.

A throwback to when the 1983 World Cup-winning team was felicitated at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai in February.



Watch the full video ➡️ https://t.co/FSNbbYkWRJ



Check out our full '1983 WC special' coverage on https://t.co/O1IuvARLykpic.twitter.com/M8CFjOEkC3 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 25, 2023

Before the celebrations and reminiscing began, a moment’s silence was observed in memory of Yashpal Sharma who passed away in 2021.

Ever the team man, Kapil credited his teammates for the win that continues to capture the imaginations of the nation 40 years later.

“We won the World Cup collectively. I am part of the team. Yashpal must be blessing us from up there,” he said.

“I am meeting some of them (the players) after 40 years,” Borde, 88, said at the event. They are a fantastic bunch. We picked the team keeping in mind the conditions in England. That’s why went with more all-rounders than specialists.”

“They (the 1983 team) are all loved all over the world. I am grateful to them for inviting me,” Borde said to a crowd that honoured him with a standing ovation.

Mohinder Amarnath, who was one of India’s most consistent performers in the ‘83 campaign stressed on the importance of the selection committee and its members.

“Chandu Borde was my role model. I would imitate his bowling. The players definitely deserve praise, yes, but we should acknowledge the role played by the selectors,” he said.

ALSO READ: India’s 1983 World Cup triumph: Where were you when Kapil’s Devils made history?

Dilip Vengsarkar also hailed Borde for his role in the 1983 campaign.

“For any cricket advice, I rate Chandu Borde. No wonder he picked a team that became champion,” he said.

The camaraderie and understanding between team members was evident in the lighter portions of the evening. Krishnamachari Srikkanth took over as the designated stand-up comedian for the night, enthralling the gathering with his humour and imperfect Hindi. There was a Rajinikanth dialogue thrown in which drew a huge applause from those present.

Man Singh also gave the gathering some warm memories to revisit when he shared his experiences of managing the side.

“No wives in bus and hotel, that was the BCCI rule. I broke all rules as manager. I allowed them in team hotel and team bus and the biggest beneficiary was newly married K. Srikkanth to whom I gave my room,” he said.

Vengsarkar also heaped praise on Kapil for his impact on the side and their campaign in England.

ALSO READ: Kapil Dev on 40 years of India’s 1983 World Cup win: Beating England in semifinal closest to my heart

“The World Cup was about Kapil Dev through and through. Kapil was fabulous. What a cricketer.”

“I have to say today Kapil Dev has looked after us. He has backed us as the leader of the family,” Madan Lal chimed in. “I love it when young kids recognise me. That’s because of Kapil Dev and the 83 movie by Kabir Khan,” he added.

Speaking about the important figures in their campaign, Lal underlined Gavaskar as a key figure

“I have not seen a bigger batsman than Sunil Gavaskar. He had tremendous self-confidence. There was no other batsman like him,” he said.

Roger Binny, the first member of the 1983 team to be appointed president of the BCCI, credited the team’s spirit and grit.

“The determination of the team was amazing. Certain moments like Kapil Dev and his 175 vs Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells and the final showed the character of the team. We had outstanding team spirit,” Binny said.