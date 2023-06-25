Kapil Dev on 40 years of India’s 1983 World Cup win: Beating England in semifinal closest to my heart

Kapil Dev’s greatest contribution is not available for viewing because the broadcaster decided to give the India-Zimbabwe match at Tunbridge Wells. His 175 not out changed the face of Indian cricket. Today, the innings lives in the hearts of those who witnessed the spectacle that wonderful day. In a rare departure, he talks about that knock for the readers of Sportstar in this interview.

How big was the 1983 win for you and the team?

The confidence and self-belief that we gained. The win created a process where the players came through a strong system and, in later years, graduated to positions in the BCCI. It has been great to see Roger (Binny), Sourav (Ganguly), Shivlal (Yadav), Bharat (Reddy), and MSK (Prasad) do well as administrators. I am convinced the BCCI needs politicians and businessmen to run the game as much as cricketers. Television brought in sponsorship, and there was money for the BCCI. The 1983 win played a role in this improvement on all fronts, as we won trophies in 2007 and 2011 and also launched the great Indian Premier League (IPL).

Was it a planned decision to include seven all-rounders in the team?

They were the strength of the team, chipping in at various stages of the tournament. Everyone talks of batsmen-bowlers, but to me, Kiri (Syed Kirmani) was a terrific all-rounder too in those circumstances. He took some stunning catches and made crucial runs. Madan Lal was priceless; Sandeep Patil was very vital; Ravi and Vengsarkar were valuable with their advice; Mohinder Amarnath had great arm speed and was actually quicker than 80 per cent of the bowlers of the time; and Sunil (Gavaskar) was a great support. Volly (Sunil) contributed even when not playing. Roger (Binny), Chika (K. Srikkanth), Ballu (Balvinder Sandhu), and Kirti (Azad) made us proud. What a terrific set of players I had!

What are the moments that you remember from the World Cup campaign?

Quite a few. Every win was important, but closest to my heart was defeating England in the semifinal because they had taken a victory over us for granted. The 24 overs bowled by Amarnath and Azad were the turning point for us. The Prudential Trophy adorning our careers was unforgettable.

How do you remember the 175 not not?

Yes, I know it was an important knock and came when we needed it. As a captain, it was my job to take charge. My job was to see the team benefit. There was hardly any time to think, as the challenge was enormous. I had never faced a situation like this.

What was on your mind when you walked in at nine for four and soon it became 17 for five?

Actually, I was in a zone and don’t remember much of the early part of the innings. The idea was to survive because the ball was playing havoc with the movement the Zimbabwe bowlers got. I remember I kept talking to the non-striker to play out the overs and keep my concentration, and I was looking at a total of 180–200 to make a fight of it.

Some shots from the innings that you can remember?

The initial stage of the innings was against my natural game. I kept telling myself, “stay there, stay there,” and let go of some deliveries that I could have just smashed. I played the waiting game and actually let go in the last seven overs. My colleagues talk of some shots, but the one I remember vividly was against the off-spinner (John Traicos) over mid-wicket. The ball disappeared beyond the trees outside the ground.

What good came out of the 1983 win?

There was a tremendous boost to the infrastructure of the game in India. The win inspired the BCCI to host the next edition in 1987. There was a transformation in cricket culture in the country, where fans were willing to buy tickets to the matches. Well, I still have to buy tickets for my friends who insist on free passes. Can’t help because you feel proud if you watch a match on a free pass. In England, you have to buy your ticket to watch cricket.

Where do you keep 1983 on your personal list?

Indian cricket needed a huge feat, and 1983 provided that. It will always be up there, but personally, I rate the 1985 World Championship of Cricket title in Australia as a greater achievement because we had to ensure we were the world champions. The 1983 win was the first step towards becoming an accomplished cricket nation.

Missing Yashpal Sharma at all the 1983 win-related events must be painful for you..

As a cricketer, he had much greater abilities, but he needed a pat on the back to get the best out of him. He had to be told, ‘you are a tiger’ and only then would he deliver. Someone like Ravi (Shastri) was ready to prove a point or two as he confronted the jeers from the crowd (even when he was not playing). Yashpal was capable of much greater deeds, but his contribution to the World Cup was priceless.

You are like a father figure for the team because they just adore you…

God gave me the opportunity to lead a wonderful bunch. As a team, we jelled so beautifully, and we continue to care for each other. We are a family, and I, as a captain, take it as a duty to stand by them. My path to glory came from the team, and I have to look after my team.

What are your memories of the felicitations on your return to India?

Fabulous memories. The celebrations that began on the balcony of Lord’s extended to various venues across India. The dazzling motorcade in Bombay from the airport to the Wankhede Stadium was just amazing. How can one forget the receptions held in our honour by the President and the Prime Minister? The gesture by the great Lata Mangeshkar was awesome, as she agreed to hold a concert in Delhi to raise funds for the team. Those days, the Board did not have money like today, and it was a suggestion by NKP Salve and Rajsingh Dungarpur that Lata ji accepted. Each member of the team was presented with a cheque for Rs. 1 lakh. In 1983, it was a big amount, and we were all grateful to the BCCI.