ODI World Cup: BCCI forms sub-committees for event; hosting associations to meet in Delhi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has convened a meeting for all hosting associations of the ODI World Cup in New Delhi on Thursday.

On June 26, on the eve of announcing the World Cup fixtures, the BCCI top brass had a meeting with the representatives of all the ten state units in Mumbai, and in a communique to the state units on Tuesday, Board secretary Jay Shah has called for a meeting in the national capital for further discussions ahead of the big-ticket event.

“It was great meeting you in Mumbai recently to discuss various issues concerning the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India this year. I feel it will be in the interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup staging associations on July 27 at 3pm in Delhi,” Shah wrote in his email to the state units, which Sportstar has seen.

The Board has also formalised working groups for the event. In its Special General Meeting in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL final in May, the office-bearers were given the responsibility to form sub-committees for the ICC event. Accordingly, two sub-committees have been formed for venue supervision and the granting of infrastructure subsidies. President Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Sehlar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and joint secretary Devajit Saikia have been assigned the responsibilities of overseeing the 12 venues, including Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, which will be hosting the warm-up games.

The committee for infrastructure subsidies comprises IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, former treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, Prabhtej Bhatia, and Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary A Shankar. The five office-bearers will also be part of it.

While president Binny will be overseeing Ahmedabad and Chennai, Shah will be in charge of Delhi and Dharamshala. Treasurer Ashish Sehlar will look after Pune, Lucknow, and Guwahati, whereas Rajeev Shukla will handle Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Devajit Saikia, the joint secretary, will be in-charge of Mumbai, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The warm-up matches will be held between September 29 to October 3, before the mega event begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad.